Evening Reading - June 10, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

That's right. It's Monday. We watch sudoku together on Mondays.

It's skating time!

Love the idea of seeing these guys visit local skate parks.

This bloke is nuts

Not only are the insects and spiders he touches creepy, but sustaining the damage of their bites sounds awful.

Time for some Primitive Technology

There's something so soothing about all of this.

An animal-based diet?

I'm not sure about this one.

Let's learn about the Nintendo 64!

Such a great console. So many wonderful games.

Will Smith on Hot Ones?!

This show has come so far.

Have you listened to the latest Shack Together yet?

The Final Shape is something more people should get to play.

Aztecross reacts to today's Destiny 2 trailer

I was really hoping for a Destiny 3 announcement.

Sam's ginger cat Rad wearing a bandana

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola