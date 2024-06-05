Evening Reading - June 5, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Watch Dogs movie casts Tom Blyth and Sophia Wilde

Tom Blyth has been cast in the live-action ‘WATCH DOGS’ movie alongside Sophie Wilde.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/4YR617dQCe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 5, 2024

Love both of these castings. If you're not familiar with Wilde, you owe it to yourself to watch Talk to Me. As Sam Chandler would say, I'm keen on this film!

Travel training

that has me screaming pic.twitter.com/Yv9a9tRw3n — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 4, 2024

I actually did all of this before my first E3 in 2017.

Trophy husband application

I want to be the trophy husband for a WNBA player



pic.twitter.com/i8IR1Ag1xG — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) June 3, 2024

Unrelated: I've been really enjoying Cameron Brink's game this season!

High-stakes Hungry Hungry Hippos

still makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/OhYAhG5Atr — Garrick Dion (@GareRick) June 1, 2024

I don't know how to describe it, but this kind of meme kills me.

Rest in Peace, Scott Wampler

Wampler's nearest and dearest gathered together to share stories and give everyone a peak behind the curtain at the man himself. Join Vespe, @malloryomeara, @PhilNobileJr, @wyntermitchell, @tinymediaempire, and @russfischer for sad and funny remembrance.https://t.co/z8KS7lXgUo pic.twitter.com/CBDKYniy6g — THE KINGCAST (@Kingcast19) June 5, 2024

A few days late on this, but R.I.P. Scott Wampler. I never met the dude, but he was one of the funniest people to follow on Twitter. He was also a brilliant film critic. I enjoyed listening to him on the Kingcast, and I'm probably gonna get choked up listening to this tribute episode.

Matthew Lillard with a friendly reminder

…feels like a good moment to post again on twitter.



Happy fucking #Pride you queer angels. I love you dearly.



Fuck yes. https://t.co/Z8LT0ZGEkS — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) June 5, 2024

Trans rights are human rights.

Already planning my EA Sports College 25 Dynasty

Benching my QB in College Football 25 for mistakes I made as the user pic.twitter.com/KunWU5kuNf — Drew (NTE) (@NotTheExpertYT) June 4, 2024

One of my favorite things in sports games is to blame and punish players for my own shortcomings.

The moment before all hell breaks loose in an A24 movie

A24 movies be like pic.twitter.com/TfTmCJYkPv — s (@propaganda91) June 4, 2024

And it gets me every time.

