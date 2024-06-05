New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 5, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Watch Dogs movie casts Tom Blyth and Sophia Wilde

Love both of these castings. If you're not familiar with Wilde, you owe it to yourself to watch Talk to Me. As Sam Chandler would say, I'm keen on this film!

Travel training

I actually did all of this before my first E3 in 2017.

Trophy husband application

Unrelated: I've been really enjoying Cameron Brink's game this season!

High-stakes Hungry Hungry Hippos

I don't know how to describe it, but this kind of meme kills me.

Rest in Peace, Scott Wampler

A few days late on this, but R.I.P. Scott Wampler. I never met the dude, but he was one of the funniest people to follow on Twitter. He was also a brilliant film critic. I enjoyed listening to him on the Kingcast, and I'm probably gonna get choked up listening to this tribute episode.

Matthew Lillard with a friendly reminder

Trans rights are human rights.

Already planning my EA Sports College 25 Dynasty

One of my favorite things in sports games is to blame and punish players for my own shortcomings.

The moment before all hell breaks loose in an A24 movie

And it gets me every time.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Bob Odenkirk in a promotional image for Better Call Saul.
I hear we're getting video game news this week? Better call Geoff!
Source: AMC

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

