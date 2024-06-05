Evening Reading - June 5, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape campaign walkthrough
- Musk reportedly shifted AI chip shipments from Tesla to xAI according to internal NVIDIA emails
- Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright to leave company this fall
- Users' Windows 11 Recall database and screenshots may be accessed with another account
- GTA Online gets new vigilante content & Creator expansions this summer
- Itch.io launches Queer Games Bundle 2024 featuring 500 projects
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Watch Dogs movie casts Tom Blyth and Sophia Wilde
Tom Blyth has been cast in the live-action ‘WATCH DOGS’ movie alongside Sophie Wilde.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 5, 2024
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/4YR617dQCe
Love both of these castings. If you're not familiar with Wilde, you owe it to yourself to watch Talk to Me. As Sam Chandler would say, I'm keen on this film!
Travel training
that has me screaming pic.twitter.com/Yv9a9tRw3n— humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 4, 2024
I actually did all of this before my first E3 in 2017.
Trophy husband application
I want to be the trophy husband for a WNBA player— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) June 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/i8IR1Ag1xG
Unrelated: I've been really enjoying Cameron Brink's game this season!
High-stakes Hungry Hungry Hippos
still makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/OhYAhG5Atr— Garrick Dion (@GareRick) June 1, 2024
I don't know how to describe it, but this kind of meme kills me.
Rest in Peace, Scott Wampler
Wampler's nearest and dearest gathered together to share stories and give everyone a peak behind the curtain at the man himself. Join Vespe, @malloryomeara, @PhilNobileJr, @wyntermitchell, @tinymediaempire, and @russfischer for sad and funny remembrance.https://t.co/z8KS7lXgUo pic.twitter.com/CBDKYniy6g— THE KINGCAST (@Kingcast19) June 5, 2024
A few days late on this, but R.I.P. Scott Wampler. I never met the dude, but he was one of the funniest people to follow on Twitter. He was also a brilliant film critic. I enjoyed listening to him on the Kingcast, and I'm probably gonna get choked up listening to this tribute episode.
Matthew Lillard with a friendly reminder
…feels like a good moment to post again on twitter.— matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) June 5, 2024
Happy fucking #Pride you queer angels. I love you dearly.
Fuck yes. https://t.co/Z8LT0ZGEkS
Trans rights are human rights.
Already planning my EA Sports College 25 Dynasty
Benching my QB in College Football 25 for mistakes I made as the user pic.twitter.com/KunWU5kuNf— Drew (NTE) (@NotTheExpertYT) June 4, 2024
One of my favorite things in sports games is to blame and punish players for my own shortcomings.
The moment before all hell breaks loose in an A24 movie
A24 movies be like pic.twitter.com/TfTmCJYkPv— s (@propaganda91) June 4, 2024
And it gets me every time.
