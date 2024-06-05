Users' Windows 11 Recall database and screenshots may be accessed with another account Security concerns surrounding one of Microsoft's new AI features have begun to pop up.

Later this month, Microsoft will release the first batch of Copilot + PCs, laptops that are designed with AI in mind and have several unique AI programs installed out of the box. One of these is Recall, which essentially allows users to go back and view their previous activity across any app or browser on their computer. As users have begun to test the Recall feature, some are pointing out how easy it is for personal information to fall into the wrong hands.

In a recent opinion piece, Ars Technica held a magnifying glass over Microsoft’s new Recall feature. While Microsoft has stated that there will be proper encryption on the Copilot + PC devices that come with Recall, this isn’t the case for those who are testing the feature out on other hardware. In a blog post, researcher Kevin Beaumont explained the massive security risk that comes with Recall.



Source: Microsoft

The way Recall works is that it constantly takes screenshots of whatever’s on your screen, storing them in a database that you can search to find exactly what you were doing on a certain date/time. In its current form, this information can be easily accessed by someone using the same computer, even if they’re logged into a different account. This database can also be accessed as the result of a virus infection.

We won't know just how big of a security risk Recall is until the Copilot + PCs ship later this month.