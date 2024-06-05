Musk reportedly shifted AI chip shipments from Tesla to xAI according to internal NVIDIA emails The AI chips had been previously reserved for EV manufacturer Tesla.

Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) has implemented AI technology in the form of a chat bot and trending topic aggregate. Last year, Musk also launched xAI, a new company to compete with the likes of OpenAI. It appears that the multi-billionaire may have been prioritizing these newer ventures over Tesla, as a new report alleges he ordered NVIDIA to redirect the shipment of AI chips from Tesla to xAI.

Internal NVIDIA emails obtained by CNBC apparently reveal that Elon Musk told the tech company to reroute AI chips from Tesla to his new venture, xAI. The chips were previously reserved for Tesla, Musk’s leading EV company. The alleged move led to a delay in $500 million worth of AI chips to Tesla. Musk addressed the article in a Tweet.



Source: xAI

Tesla had no place to send the Nvidia chips to turn them on, so they would have just sat in a warehouse. The south extension of Giga Texas is almost complete. This will house 50k H100s for FSD training.

NVIDIA's AI chips have been the hottest commodity in the tech industry this year, sending the company's stock skyrocketing as the biggest companies on earth seek to establish their position in the growing AI market.