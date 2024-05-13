New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 13, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle today that was recommended by Reddit!

Todd Howard talks about his games

I missed this one a few months ago. Glad to circle back to it.

Mario games are so good

I'd love to hear about the ideas for Mario games that never see the light of day.

Hoffmann talks about this coffee grinder

How do you have your coffee?

Even when it's an add, this bloke never misses

More please.

You've heard of zero A presses, now get ready for too many A presses!

Seems like it'd be quite tough.

The Xbox 360 store is shutting down in July

Time to grab some hidden gems.

Have you played Factorio yet?

Might be time to dabble in some software engineering!

Learn about Cayde-6's appearance in The Final Shape

Time to do some research before the next expansion arrives.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Check out this photo of Rad! It's getting cold over here so he's finding places with plenty of blankets to warm up. You know what would warm our hearts? If you check out Bubbletron!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on a couch

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola