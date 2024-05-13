Square Enix to cut jobs in EU & US offices as part of restructuring Publishing, IT, and Square Enix's Collective indie games division will see layoffs in the United States and Europe throughout the coming month.

This month, Square Enix announced an aggressive restructuring strategy that would see some titles canceled and the rollout of a multiplatform strategy. Unfortunately, that will also come with layoffs in Square Enix’s United States and European divisions. These layoffs are expected to roll out through the coming month and will mostly affect publishing, IT, and indie games departments.

The upcoming layoffs at Square Enix were announced by President Takashi Kiryu during an internal meeting, as posted by Video Games Chronicle. According to people in attendance at the meeting, those that will be impacted will be informed this week. UK employees will be offered a one-month consultancy period where US-based staff could see their jobs cut before June. Square Enix has made no formal announcement or statement on the layoffs at this time of writing.

Square Enix's North American office in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Square Enix

The announcement of these layoffs came on the back of Square Enix announcing a restructuring of its business that would include a new multiplatform strategy. This also followed recent announcements by the company to cancel or back out of various titles, which resulted in $140 million in losses on the company’s financial reporting. Square Enix also supposedly saw less sales than expected out of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, which may have played a part in prompting its multiplatform-focused shift.

Regardless, it looks like we’re likely to see the job cuts at Square Enix take place in the very near future. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and details.