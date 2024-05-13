Hermen Hulst & Hideaki Nishino will replace Jim Ryan as Sony Interactive Entertainment co-CEOs Outgoing CEO Jim Ryan is being replaced by two big names within Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has found a replacement for outgoing CEO Jim Ryan. More accurately, it found two replacements. Hermen Hulst will move from Head of PlayStation Studios to fill a CEO role, as will Senior Vice President of Platform Experiences Hideaki Nishino. This change is expected to take effect on June 1.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Hulst (leader of PlayStation Studios since 2019) will act as CEO of the new Studio Business Group, which will oversee PlayStation's first-party teams as well as development of PlayStation IPs into other mediums. Nishino will act as CEO of the Platform Business Group, which oversees hardware, technology, accessories, PlayStation Network, and third-party relations. They'll officially succeed Jim Ryan, who stepped down from the Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO role back in September 2023. Sony Group Corp. President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki had been working as the company's interim CEO since Ryan's departure.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology," Totoki said in a statement issued on Monday evening. "These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences."

New Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst

Source: PlayStation

This announcement comes hours ahead of Sony's 2023 fiscal year earnings release. We'll be sure to cover every major story to come out of this earnings report, including what's next for Hulst and Nishino. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.