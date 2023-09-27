PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly stepping down New reports reveal that Jim Ryan is leaving Sony and PlayStation.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is reportedly stepping down from his role at PlayStation, according to a new report. He first joined the company in 1994.

The news comes by way of a Bloomberg report from Jason Schreier. According to the report, Ryan plans to retire from his position, a decision that he informed employees of today. “I will leave having been privileged to have a job that I love in a very special company working with great people,” he said in the email. Jim Ryan will officially step down as the head of PlayStation in March 2024. Sony Group Corp. President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki will serve as the interim lead of PlayStation after Ryan’s departure.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jim Ryan started at Sony in 1994, serving in various roles before eventually being appointed as the head of PlayStation in 2019. Under his leadership, Sony released several financial and critical hits, including The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and God of War Ragnarok. Ryan also oversaw the release of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, and the PS VR2 earlier this year.

Most recently, Jim Ryan was involved in the court hearings as the FTC looked to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. During the trial he said that PlayStation would no longer supply dev kits to Activision Blizzard or its subsidiaries if Microsoft took over.

Jim Ryan and Sony have yet to release a public announcement surrounding the news, but we’ll be sure to update this article if and when that happens.