New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly stepping down

New reports reveal that Jim Ryan is leaving Sony and PlayStation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
2

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is reportedly stepping down from his role at PlayStation, according to a new report. He first joined the company in 1994.

The news comes by way of a Bloomberg report from Jason Schreier. According to the report, Ryan plans to retire from his position, a decision that he informed employees of today. “I will leave having been privileged to have a job that I love in a very special company working with great people,” he said in the email. Jim Ryan will officially step down as the head of PlayStation in March 2024. Sony Group Corp. President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki will serve as the interim lead of PlayStation after Ryan’s departure.

Jim Ryan sitting on a couch.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jim Ryan started at Sony in 1994, serving in various roles before eventually being appointed as the head of PlayStation in 2019. Under his leadership, Sony released several financial and critical hits, including The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and God of War Ragnarok. Ryan also oversaw the release of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, and the PS VR2 earlier this year.

Most recently, Jim Ryan was involved in the court hearings as the FTC looked to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. During the trial he said that PlayStation would no longer supply dev kits to Activision Blizzard or its subsidiaries if Microsoft took over.

Jim Ryan and Sony have yet to release a public announcement surrounding the news, but we’ll be sure to update this article if and when that happens.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola