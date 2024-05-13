OpenAI GPT-4 Omni model can interpret audio, video, and text in real time
The latest iteration of ChatGPT promises to be the most advanced one yet.
OpenAI has issued an update for its ChatGPT bot. The GPT-4o update promises greater ease of use for all users, as well as increased speed across the board.
"GPT-4o (“o” for “omni”) is a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction—it accepts as input any combination of text, audio, and image and generates any combination of text, audio, and image outputs," reads the OpenAI website. "It can respond to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time(opens in a new window) in a conversation. It matches GPT-4 Turbo performance on text in English and code, with significant improvement on text in non-English languages, while also being much faster and 50% cheaper in the API. GPT-4o is especially better at vision and audio understanding compared to existing models."
OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati spoke during a livestream on Monday about the latest ChatGPT additions. She demonstrated some of its capabilities, including some new translation features. With the latest update, ChatGPT can now operate across 50 different languages.
OpenAI GPT-4 Omni x BeMyEyes demo #OpenAI #GPT4 #ComputerVision @BeMyEyes pic.twitter.com/Yr0wpFyFin— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 13, 2024
As noted by CNBC, Murati made sure to thank NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for helping power OpenAI's technology. NVIDIA has a significant amount of money invested in the AI sector, which has helped power that company to better-than-expected earnings.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, OpenAI GPT-4 Omni model can interpret audio, video, and text in real time
-
https://openai.com/index/spring-update/
No OpenAI thread?
"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic"
Yep, this ChatGPT demo.
https://x.com/BenBajarin/status/1790070846473523390
OpenAI announces Her.
-
-
-
Watch the video, there's a demo
https://www.youtube.com/live/DQacCB9tDaw?si=J-Stu5dDZ4dMXMhw&t=555
-
-
Spring update here:
https://www.youtube.com/live/DQacCB9tDaw?si=xEEwr0UMiDBnGLin
-
-
-
-
-
Honestly, I'm very hopeful for that future. I can see a few situations where this is useful:
- People who didn't have positive socialization skills growing up or never learned how to connect safely.
- Poly/Mono couples.
- Recovery from an abusive relationship.
- People who just don't want to have a relationship with another human.
Like all things outside assistance will be needed, but this bridges the gap between "I need someone to confide in" and "I can't face a therapist / cohort directly."
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I'm unclear whether this is going to hasten the erosion of communication between people online, or help the loneliness problem with an always on friend that can do instant research & feedback for you.
This thing is a few generations away from ushering us in to the post-people era where ya'll are obsolete and my assistant loves me more than my parents did.
-
-
I'm concerned because we saw the floodgates open with social media with barely any consideration towards the mental well-being of it users.
It sounds like the ol' move fast & break things is back on the menu which bothers me.
Her is totally a great story about giving up on people and leaning in to a digital companion.
-
-
I think cellphonea have done or are doing that more than chat gpt. My kids, to my parents, all just pull out their phones whenever at a family gathering to browse shit. There’s no social norms anymore it’s fine to just completely zone out of wherever you are as a person. When it becomes just glasses or eye contacts people will just drop out even more
-
-
I'm looking forward to the point when the tech is mature enough to be a full-on digital assistant. The Voice conversations with ChatGPT are already remarkably helpful for me when it comes to brainstorming and organization, but if I could tie it into my calendar, all my documents, my home automation stuff, etc., that'd be awesome.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I was going more for this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pf9L-pPkKCY
-
-
-
-
-
Yeah but correct me if I'm wrong but doesn't joaquin choose physical connection over digital because the AI runs off with the other AI or something?
I mean I thought it was an allegory about how real life connection is superior because you can understand nuance and emotion better from a real person rather than a disembodied voice.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
they haven't actually released the new voice mode, they're afraid to.
"In the future, improvements will allow for more natural, real-time voice conversation and the ability to converse with ChatGPT via real-time video. For example, you could show ChatGPT a live sports game and ask it to explain the rules to you. We plan to launch a new Voice Mode with these new capabilities in an alpha in the coming weeks, with early access for Plus users as we roll out more broadly"
"Today we are publicly releasing text and image inputs and text outputs. Over the upcoming weeks and months, we’ll be working on the technical infrastructure, usability via post-training, and safety necessary to release the other modalities."
-
-
maybe google will show something similar tomorrow, might be why this presentation was thrown together and released today but they haven't actually released the functionality... maybe they don't have a good way to stop legions of halfwits from falling in love with it, or using it to make zany tiktoks that will cause reputational harm (*starts camera* "hey chatgpt sing me a song about deez nuts")
-
-
-
-
-
This will be bard tomorrow
https://youtu.be/ksHw6ybWJHg?si=RaQGay9l8KOa8M9k
-
-