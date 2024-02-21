NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2024 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations NVIDIA overcame revenue expectations by more than a billion dollars, and its earnings-per-share also came out well ahead of expectations.

The NVIDIA (stock symbol: NVDA) company is arguably one of the most important and successful tech companies in the entire world right now, and it just reported its latest fiscal quarterly earnings results report. With hands in graphics technology, ray-tracing technology, and especially the currently booming artificial intelligence sector, NVIDIA was hugely successful in Q4 2024. It beat its revenue expectations by a mile, and it came out well ahead of earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations as well.

NVIDIA posted its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company’s revenue came out to a phenomenal $22.1 billion USD for the quarter. That was quite a step above the Wall Street expectation of $20.6 billion. Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s EPS came out to a bottom line of $5.16 per share, also well above the $4.64-per-share Wall Street expectation, and above the Earnings Whisper number of $4.67 per share as well.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock was up strongly in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

Simply put, NVIDIA performed phenomenally well throughout its Q4 2023. Moreover, the company feels confident in its upcoming fiscal year. The company’s guidance for its fiscal 2025 was well above the expectations set by Wall Street with revenue for Q1 2025 expected to land at around $24 billion USD. Wall Street only set its expectations at $22.2 billion.

NVIDIA has every reason to be confident. When the AI tech boom started, NVIDIA was in perfect position to capitalize upon it with its AI-powering chips. The company has continued to bolster its business with cutting edge gaming hardware and technology, offering some of the best GPUs on the market.

With all of this in mind, it should come as no surprise that NVIDIA overperformed in its Q4 2023 earnings results. For more news on the company and other reporting on their financial earnings results, stay tuned here at Shacknews.