Evening Reading - May 10, 2024

If you enjoyed Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, like I did, you'll be happy to hear that there's an all-new DLC story on its way.

🌟 The retail edition of Sea of Stars is available now! 🌟



Shipping has started for our Exclusive Edition, too. We expect shipping to continue across all platforms over the next few weeks.



If you ordered, check your inbox for more details!https://t.co/m5mm1k7dyl pic.twitter.com/dMHXET7eYl — iam8bit (@iam8bit) May 10, 2024

For fans of physical media, Sea of Stars is now available physically from iam8bit.

Today, we're thrilled to announce that the Aleph One community is bringing the original 1994-1996 Marathon Trilogy to Steam starting with Marathon 1.



Thank you to the Marathon community for your support over the years. We couldn't do it without you.



💾 https://t.co/pDtf6VWqwY pic.twitter.com/Z2f0b3hnww — Bungie (@Bungie) May 10, 2024

And here's something super cool from Bungie! The Marathon trilogy is coming to Steam. In fact, you can play the original right now! For free!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Insominiac celebration

This year, we celebrate #Insomniac30. Whether you've been with us since the beginning or joined along the way, thank you for being part of our 30-year legacy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/a3yLPz1Bgc — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 10, 2024

The birthplace of Spyro and the home of Marvel's Spider-Man celebrates 30 years. We look forward to what they bring out next!

Anatomy of a final boss

"Akuma, but robot" is really the only thing that pitch meeting needed.

Life's (not so) Good

Ha ha, Apple's ad is universally reviled and not even original. LG did it in 2008. https://t.co/veyk1gTiWy — Lon Harris (@Lons) May 9, 2024

Imagine witnessing a company's terrible idea and then learning that they copied that awful idea off someone else's paper.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix celebrates 20 years of Mega Man Zero 3 by running a bunch of Mega Man games, including... well... Mega Man Zero 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the topic of color in games, especially as newer games have made more consideration for those with color blindness.

This week in Shaqnews

This moment between Shaq and Candace 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tcwhWGItt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024

Shaq wishes the best to recently retired Candace Parker.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Whoops! Somebody forgot to let CM Punk out of WWE HQ!

Tonight in video game music

We're hitting the golf course with Ian Cowell's cover of Mario Golf's Best Shot Replay.

