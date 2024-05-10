New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 10, 2024

Marathon is back, Insomniac turns 30, and Akuma is a machine. All this and more in tonight's Evening Reading!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're back for another fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

If you enjoyed Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, like I did, you'll be happy to hear that there's an all-new DLC story on its way.

For fans of physical media, Sea of Stars is now available physically from iam8bit.

And here's something super cool from Bungie! The Marathon trilogy is coming to Steam. In fact, you can play the original right now! For free!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Insominiac celebration

The birthplace of Spyro and the home of Marvel's Spider-Man celebrates 30 years. We look forward to what they bring out next!

Anatomy of a final boss

"Akuma, but robot" is really the only thing that pitch meeting needed.

Life's (not so) Good

Imagine witnessing a company's terrible idea and then learning that they copied that awful idea off someone else's paper.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix celebrates 20 years of Mega Man Zero 3 by running a bunch of Mega Man games, including... well... Mega Man Zero 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the topic of color in games, especially as newer games have made more consideration for those with color blindness.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq wishes the best to recently retired Candace Parker.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Whoops! Somebody forgot to let CM Punk out of WWE HQ!

Tonight in video game music

We're hitting the golf course with Ian Cowell's cover of Mario Golf's Best Shot Replay.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

