Evening Reading - May 10, 2024

- Shack Together 014 - Rabbit R1 Review, HLTB Star Wars, iPads, NTDOY Earnings, Feat. Ozzie Mejia
- Homeworld 3 review: Splendid space strategy
- AFK Journey's Song of Strife update adds desert area and new characters
- The Rogue Prince of Persia delayed to late May to dodge Hades 2
- Musk says Tesla will spend $500 million on expanding its Supercharger network in 2024
- Apple apologizes for maligned iPad Pro 'Crush!' ad
- Is Fallout 76 worth playing in 2024?
- Walt Disney World Resort levels up with gaming
- Owlchemy Labs CEO on Apple Vision Pro, and the future of AR/XR Experiences
- Shack Chat: Which video game character would write the best diss track?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 10: PlayStation 'Big Deals'
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 10: LudoNarraCon 2024
If you enjoyed Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, like I did, you'll be happy to hear that there's an all-new DLC story on its way.
🌟 The retail edition of Sea of Stars is available now! 🌟— iam8bit (@iam8bit) May 10, 2024
Shipping has started for our Exclusive Edition, too. We expect shipping to continue across all platforms over the next few weeks.
If you ordered, check your inbox for more details!https://t.co/m5mm1k7dyl pic.twitter.com/dMHXET7eYl
For fans of physical media, Sea of Stars is now available physically from iam8bit.
Today, we're thrilled to announce that the Aleph One community is bringing the original 1994-1996 Marathon Trilogy to Steam starting with Marathon 1.— Bungie (@Bungie) May 10, 2024
Thank you to the Marathon community for your support over the years. We couldn't do it without you.
💾 https://t.co/pDtf6VWqwY pic.twitter.com/Z2f0b3hnww
And here's something super cool from Bungie! The Marathon trilogy is coming to Steam. In fact, you can play the original right now! For free!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Insominiac celebration
This year, we celebrate #Insomniac30. Whether you've been with us since the beginning or joined along the way, thank you for being part of our 30-year legacy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/a3yLPz1Bgc— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 10, 2024
The birthplace of Spyro and the home of Marvel's Spider-Man celebrates 30 years. We look forward to what they bring out next!
Anatomy of a final boss
how Cyber Akuma was made @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/HppzWX3qed— Jorge Constantini (@itotweets_) May 10, 2024
"Akuma, but robot" is really the only thing that pitch meeting needed.
Life's (not so) Good
Ha ha, Apple's ad is universally reviled and not even original. LG did it in 2008. https://t.co/veyk1gTiWy— Lon Harris (@Lons) May 9, 2024
Imagine witnessing a company's terrible idea and then learning that they copied that awful idea off someone else's paper.
Nothing but the Hotfix
The Hotfix celebrates 20 years of Mega Man Zero 3 by running a bunch of Mega Man games, including... well... Mega Man Zero 3.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the topic of color in games, especially as newer games have made more consideration for those with color blindness.
This week in Shaqnews
This moment between Shaq and Candace 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tcwhWGItt— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024
Shaq wishes the best to recently retired Candace Parker.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Whoops! Somebody forgot to let CM Punk out of WWE HQ!
Tonight in video game music
We're hitting the golf course with Ian Cowell's cover of Mario Golf's Best Shot Replay.
