AFK Journey's Song of Strife update adds desert area and new characters

Alsa and Soren join AFK Journey's roster in its newest content update.
Donovan Erskine
FARLIGHT
1

AFK Journey has received its first major update since its April launch. Farlight and Lilith Games have expanded the auto-battler with Song of Strife, an update that adds a new desert map, story mission, cosmetic items, and two new characters.

The Ashen Wastes is the newest area in AFK Journey. This desert biome features open areas of sand and dunes that dynamically react to the area around them. Here, you’ll find new characters to interact with and quests to tackle. Players who have completed the existing story content will continue it in the Ashen Wastes.

Most notably, the Songs of Strife update adds Alsa and Soren to its roster of characters. Hailing from the Mauler faction, players can use Rate Up Invitation Letters to try to unlock the two new characters. Alsa is a Mage who uses earth-based attacks while Soren is a Warrior with powerful knockback attacks.

The Ashen Wastes map.

Source: FARLIGHT

Lastly, AFK Journey has added new modes in Dura’s Trials and Supreme Arena. Dura’s Trials is a PvE mode where players can unlock rare charms, while Supreme Arena is a PvP option where players compete in best-of-three matches for leaderboard placement.

Song of Strife is available now as a free update for AFK Journey players on PC and mobile devices. As Farlight and Lilith Games continue to grow and expand AFK Journey, stay right here on Shacknews.

After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

