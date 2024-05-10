Weekend Console Download Deals for May 10: PlayStation 'Big Deals'

There are some "Big Deals" going on over at PlayStation. May Madness has turned into Big Games, Big Deals, a promotion that features some good first-party titles, as well as deluxe editions of some top third-party games.

Meanwhile, Xbox has a sale for all the Achievement Hunters out there, as well as discounts on titles from first-party studios that haven't been shut down yet. Lastly, Nintendo has some deals from Ubisoft and WB Games, as well as a noteworthy discount on Star Ocean: The Second Story R, in case you've been looking to dive into a top-tier remake this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

