Weekend Console Download Deals for May 10: PlayStation 'Big Deals'

There are some "Big Deals" going on over at PlayStation. May Madness has turned into Big Games, Big Deals, a promotion that features some good first-party titles, as well as deluxe editions of some top third-party games.
Meanwhile, Xbox has a sale for all the Achievement Hunters out there, as well as discounts on titles from first-party studios that haven't been shut down yet. Lastly, Nintendo has some deals from Ubisoft and WB Games, as well as a noteworthy discount on Star Ocean: The Second Story R, in case you've been looking to dive into a top-tier remake this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Skull & Bones - $34.99 (50% off)
- Big Games, Big Deals
- Final Fantasy 16 Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Foamstars - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Venba - $9.74 (35% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $15.39 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Year 1 Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest - $15.00 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $19.80 (67% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Colleciton - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Couch Co-op Sale
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $12.12 (75% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Moving Out + Moving Out 2 - $29.24 (35% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- WB Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Ubisoft Spotlight Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope + Rayman Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness - $14.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Aksys Games May 2024 Sale
- Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pretty Princess Party - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuddly Forest Friends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Lover Pretend - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pups & Purrs Pet Shop - $23.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $27.99 (20% off)
- Sclash - $7.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Abzu - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $2.99 (70% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
