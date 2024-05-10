Weekend PC Download Deals for May 10: LudoNarraCon 2024

Storytelling in games is powerful. One might argue it's more overlooked than ever in this landscape where studios are being shut down left and right while publishers and CEOs look for whatever brings in a buck. For this weekend, it's time to celebrate the transformative potential of storytelling in video games with LudaNarraCon. LudaNarraCon is the annual digital festival from publisher Fellow Traveller, which offers demos, holds panels, and houses dozens of big discounts on Steam. Be on the lookout for games like Oxenfree 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disco Elysium, and many others as part of this sale.
Elsewhere on Valve's storefront, there are some sales on some big recent titles, like Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake. Plus, check out the first-time discount on Contra: Operation Galuga! Looking around the rest of the PC shopping sphere, the Humble Spring Sale continues, the Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale begins, the Epic Games Store has the best from Square Enix, and Ubisoft has its best recent offerings through the Legendary Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Blizzard Call of Duty Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Circus Electrique - FREE until 5/16
- Firestone Free Offer - FREE until 5/16
- Chivalry 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/26)
- Electrician Simulator - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/10)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Square Enix Golden Week.
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- Starfield [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.79 (46% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition [Steam] - $49.49 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.24 (39% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $13.99 (83% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $37.37 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.95 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.25 (45% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.39 (37% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $34.30 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.14 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $19.50 (61% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.20 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam] - $18.99 (81% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $27.89 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $16.50 (79% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $3.75 (81% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/12)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ixion - $17.49 (50% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code BDAY14 to save 14% off most PC game purchases, including Birthday Sale titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale.
- Redfall [Steam] - $17.50 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (90% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $4.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more to get Axiom Verge and The Knight Witch. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife, Ghost Song, Cookie Cutter, Axiom Verge 2, and 9 Years of Shadows. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Going Under, Hellslave, and Devil Spire. Pay $11 or more to also receive Siralim Ultimate and Lunacid. Pay $15 or more to also receive MythForce and Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Moving Out, Gold With Your Friends, and The Escapists 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D. and Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gord and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Trepang2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Recipe for Disaster, Buggos, and Factory Town. Pay $15 or more to also receive Mob Factory, Cardboard Town, Astro Colony, and The Colonists. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam/Epic] - $27.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code LEGEND24 to save $10 off of a purchase of $19.99 or more. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $28.00 (80% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Annoversary Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $31.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Invincible - $20.09 (33% off)
- LudoNarraCon 2024
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $12.59 (30% off)
- A Highland Song - $12.59 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Invincible - $20.09 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Venba - $9.74 (35% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Neo Cab - $2.24 (85% off)
- More from the Steam LudaNarraCon 2024 Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $7.79 (87% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $1.99 (95% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.79 (84% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale
- Crusader Kings 3 - $19.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/12)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Across the Obelisk - $9.99 (50% off)
- Victoria 3 - $11.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/12)
- Hades - $8.49 (66% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $13.99 (65% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 10: LudoNarraCon 2024