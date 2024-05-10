New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Musk says Tesla will spend $500 million on expanding its Supercharger network in 2024

The news comes just a week after Tesla laid off the majority of its Supercharger team.
Donovan Erskine
5

Tesla’s Supercharger network is one of the most successful aspects of its business and a major reason why it has such a foothold on the electric vehicle industry. As Tesla sets its game plan for 2024, CEO Elon Musk says that the company will spend “well over” $500 million on expanding its Supercharger network this year.

Elon Musk tweeted the news about Tesla’s Supercharger plans in the early morning hours of today. “Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year,” he wrote. “That’s just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher.”

A close up shot of a Tesla Supercharging station.

Source: Tesla

Interestingly, this announcement comes less than two weeks after it was discovered that Tesla laid off nearly all of its Supercharger team. After that news came out, Elon Musk stated that Tesla still had plans to grow its Supercharger network.

With Tesla heavily invested in expanding its Supercharger network in 2024, we’ll be watching closely to see what steps the company takes. Stick with Shacknews for everything Tesla.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

