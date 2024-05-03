Evening Reading - May 3, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Ahead of Star Wars Day this Saturday, it's time for another fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Get a look at what to expect in the next month with MLB The Show 24.

Get a closer look at gameplay for the upcoming SteamWorld Heist 2.

And get ready for Star Wars to invade every corner of Fortnite for this May the 4th.

Shoes.exe

As a programmer - would you buy these shoes? pic.twitter.com/k3wSzuxcUH — gbae the app developer (@daboigbae) May 2, 2024

Maybe hit CTRL+ALT+DEL.

Brak the delivery driver

Great piece on the vastly underrated importance of Space Ghost and @amerrill2 to shaping modern comedy, and how a broken industry celebrates comedy and fandom while underpaying and neglecting even some of its most brilliant creators. Hire/book Brak! https://t.co/wGXulvni93 — Brooke Preston (@bigu) May 3, 2024

I've taken time in my last few ER posts to celebrate Space Ghost: Coast to Coast's 30th anniversary. Here's the tragic other side of it, where someone like Andy Merrill can be such a big part of people's lives, whether it's voicing Brak or writing Space Ghost, and instead of having enough to even live a decent life, he has to struggle to survive as an Amazon delivery driver. This is without even mentioning how C. Martin Croker died dirt poor in his 50s.

Something has gone terribly wrong and Adult Swim should be ashamed.

Surrender, lawyer!

11 years ago, I animated an intro for my PW tutorial. I think it still holds up pretty good!👴



(The tutorial I mean, the animation is whatever. I couldn't afford artists to help when getting started lol) https://t.co/CQ6pgOTUtL pic.twitter.com/sTkUDGhIGw — Lythero 🎮 (@Lythero) May 3, 2024

Still holds up as well as Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix had some great runs at PAX East and GDQ is looking back at the whole week.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the tough topic of difficulty balancing in games.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

A decision is expected today on TNT's NBA rights package. Should TNT lose the NBA to NBC after next season, Ernie Johnson says he will NOT leave Turner.



Inside the NBA has been on TNT since 1989, with Ernie Johnson hosting since 1990. pic.twitter.com/YJ4j2esKvE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 3, 2024

We are anxiously awaiting what happens with the NBA. Common sense would point to the NBA coming back to TNT and keeping Inside the NBA, the best sports show in the world, going, but nobody ever accused David Zaslav of having common sense.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Look at this fiend Patrick Mahomes, giving ALL THREE of his Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul to use as a weapon. Boo this man!

Tonight in video game music

Rock out to the sounds of Genshin Impact from Celestial Fury.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for May!