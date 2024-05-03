New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 3, 2024

Star Wars Day eve is upon us.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Ahead of Star Wars Day this Saturday, it's time for another fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

But wait? Where's this week's Shack Chat? Come back for that tomorrow!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Get a look at what to expect in the next month with MLB The Show 24.

Get a closer look at gameplay for the upcoming SteamWorld Heist 2.

And get ready for Star Wars to invade every corner of Fortnite for this May the 4th.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Shoes.exe

Maybe hit CTRL+ALT+DEL.

Brak the delivery driver

I've taken time in my last few ER posts to celebrate Space Ghost: Coast to Coast's 30th anniversary. Here's the tragic other side of it, where someone like Andy Merrill can be such a big part of people's lives, whether it's voicing Brak or writing Space Ghost, and instead of having enough to even live a decent life, he has to struggle to survive as an Amazon delivery driver. This is without even mentioning how C. Martin Croker died dirt poor in his 50s.

Something has gone terribly wrong and Adult Swim should be ashamed.

Surrender, lawyer!

Still holds up as well as Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix had some great runs at PAX East and GDQ is looking back at the whole week.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the tough topic of difficulty balancing in games.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

We are anxiously awaiting what happens with the NBA. Common sense would point to the NBA coming back to TNT and keeping Inside the NBA, the best sports show in the world, going, but nobody ever accused David Zaslav of having common sense.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Look at this fiend Patrick Mahomes, giving ALL THREE of his Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul to use as a weapon. Boo this man!

Tonight in video game music

Rock out to the sounds of Genshin Impact from Celestial Fury.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola