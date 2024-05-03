New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers 2 will require PlayStation account connection for PC players starting in June

Arrowhead Game Studios says it originally made account linking optional due to technical issues at launch.
Donovan Erskine
Helldivers 2 has been one of 2024’s biggest success stories, breaking records and dominating headlines since its launch on PS5 and PC in February. While it was previously optional for players on PC to link the democracy simulator to their PlayStation Network account, it will soon be mandatory. Starting in June, Helldivers 2 players on PC will need to connect their Steam account to their PSN account to continue playing the game.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced the upcoming policy change for Helldivers 2 in a Steam news post. The change will officially go into effect on June 4, 2024. The studio explains that account linking was originally optional due to technical errors faced during the game’s launch. Despite its acclaim, Helldivers 2 suffered from severe server issues and bugs during its release.

Arrowhead ends its message by acknowledging that the change may inconvenience some users. Last month, PlayStation revealed that it would add Trophies and a PS overlay to PC with the upcoming port of Ghost of Tsushima.

