Helldivers 2 devs are in 'crisis mode' fixing matchmaking & crashing issues
A hotfix has already been deployed for the Steam version of Helldivers 2 with a PS5 update coming soon.
Helldivers 2 promised to be another amusingly schlocky co-op mission to destroy terrifying bugs across the galaxy, but it’s proven to have more than a few issues coming out of launch. Matchmaking and game crashes have been chief among those issues and Arrowhead Studios is fully aware of the situation. The studio claims to have gone into “crisis mode” to work on fixes and upgrade the stability of the game and has already launched a PC hotfix, but a PS5 fix will take a bit longer to deploy.
Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt and Game Director Mikael Eriksson have been sharing the latest details regarding Helldivers 2 fixes via the game’s Discord. Pilestedt asked players for patience as the team identifies and resolves issues.
Eriksson goes on to say that the team has figured out some of the issues with Helldivers 2 matchmaking and deployed a hotfix on Steam. Pretty soon, the same fix will be rolled out to PS5 consoles:
Helldivers 2 has looked like it could be a blast, and with fixes coming into play it probably will be before long. Nonetheless, Arrowhead Studios has some work to do to get the game there. As tons of players load in to fight for the glory of Super Earth, we’ll share updates and further news on Helldivers 2 as it drops.
