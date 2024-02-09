New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers 2 devs are in 'crisis mode' fixing matchmaking & crashing issues

A hotfix has already been deployed for the Steam version of Helldivers 2 with a PS5 update coming soon.
TJ Denzer
Image via Arrowhead Studios
3

Helldivers 2 promised to be another amusingly schlocky co-op mission to destroy terrifying bugs across the galaxy, but it’s proven to have more than a few issues coming out of launch. Matchmaking and game crashes have been chief among those issues and Arrowhead Studios is fully aware of the situation. The studio claims to have gone into “crisis mode” to work on fixes and upgrade the stability of the game and has already launched a PC hotfix, but a PS5 fix will take a bit longer to deploy.

Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt and Game Director Mikael Eriksson have been sharing the latest details regarding Helldivers 2 fixes via the game’s Discord. Pilestedt asked players for patience as the team identifies and resolves issues.

Helldivers 2 Discord about the rollout of a hotfix for the game on Steam
On the Helldivers 2 Discord, Arrowhead Studios leads said that a hotfix has been deployed in Steam to help with matchmaking, with a PS5 hotfix coming soon.
Source: Arrowhead Studios

Eriksson goes on to say that the team has figured out some of the issues with Helldivers 2 matchmaking and deployed a hotfix on Steam. Pretty soon, the same fix will be rolled out to PS5 consoles:

Helldivers 2 has looked like it could be a blast, and with fixes coming into play it probably will be before long. Nonetheless, Arrowhead Studios has some work to do to get the game there. As tons of players load in to fight for the glory of Super Earth, we’ll share updates and further news on Helldivers 2 as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 9, 2024 8:58 AM

    February 9, 2024 8:58 AM

TJ Denzer posted a new article, Helldivers 2 devs are in 'crisis mode' fixing matchmaking & crashing issues

    Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 9, 2024 9:13 AM

      Only match making I've done was joining on Steam friends which is rather intuitive. That system works really well.

      However the game seems unable to see my mic so open mic or PTT doesn't seem to work at all.

    iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 9, 2024 11:20 AM

      whats the verdict? fun?

      multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 9, 2024 11:23 AM

        It's fun - Solo blows, awesome with squad. Matchmaking has been flaky but you can prob find a decent group quickly with pubbies.

      pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 9, 2024 11:34 AM

        It's actually great. I was worried the jump from top -down to third-person would be bad, but I'm having a blast so far playing in squads of 2-3. My one gripe is the unlocking of new gear happens pretty slow. The money (medals) comes in slow enough that being forced to buy 75% cosmetics feels bad.

