Helldivers 2 devs are in 'crisis mode' fixing matchmaking & crashing issues A hotfix has already been deployed for the Steam version of Helldivers 2 with a PS5 update coming soon.

Helldivers 2 promised to be another amusingly schlocky co-op mission to destroy terrifying bugs across the galaxy, but it’s proven to have more than a few issues coming out of launch. Matchmaking and game crashes have been chief among those issues and Arrowhead Studios is fully aware of the situation. The studio claims to have gone into “crisis mode” to work on fixes and upgrade the stability of the game and has already launched a PC hotfix, but a PS5 fix will take a bit longer to deploy.

Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt and Game Director Mikael Eriksson have been sharing the latest details regarding Helldivers 2 fixes via the game’s Discord. Pilestedt asked players for patience as the team identifies and resolves issues.

It's been a bit of crisis mode in the studio today therefore I have not been as active as I would have liked. We are seeing the matchmaking issues as well as some of the unfortunate stuck login screen / crashes. I just wanted to let you all know we're working as hard as we can on resolving these, the volume of players exposed some shenanigans in the system that went past many, many, many hours or testing.

On the Helldivers 2 Discord, Arrowhead Studios leads said that a hotfix has been deployed in Steam to help with matchmaking, with a PS5 hotfix coming soon.

Source: Arrowhead Studios

Eriksson goes on to say that the team has figured out some of the issues with Helldivers 2 matchmaking and deployed a hotfix on Steam. Pretty soon, the same fix will be rolled out to PS5 consoles:

We've uploaded a patch to Steam that should improve matchmaking for PC. The patch also includes some other crash fixes we've identified. We know there's more to solve, and we're working our way through it. Nevertheless, we hope this rapid patch goes a long way to making your experience better.

Helldivers 2 has looked like it could be a blast, and with fixes coming into play it probably will be before long. Nonetheless, Arrowhead Studios has some work to do to get the game there. As tons of players load in to fight for the glory of Super Earth, we’ll share updates and further news on Helldivers 2 as it drops.