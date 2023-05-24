Helldivers 2 revealed to be coming to PS5 & PC in 2023 Arrowhead Game Studios returned to show us an over-the-top look at the sequel to the much beloved Helldivers during PlayStation Showcase 2023.

Helldivers was a much beloved co-op shooter in 2015 and has brought plenty of players together to bring deadly diplomacy to the galaxy. Now, Arrowhead Game Studios is returning to bring us a sequel on new platforms. Helldivers 2 will come to PlayStation 5 and PC. What’s more, we’ll be launching into the fight for Super Earth sometime in 2023.

Helldivers 2 was officially unveiled on the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game is slated to launch on PS5 and PC platforms sometime this year. You can see the debut trailer for the game below.

