Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Helldivers 2 revealed to be coming to PS5 & PC in 2023

Arrowhead Game Studios returned to show us an over-the-top look at the sequel to the much beloved Helldivers during PlayStation Showcase 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation Studios
1

Helldivers was a much beloved co-op shooter in 2015 and has brought plenty of players together to bring deadly diplomacy to the galaxy. Now, Arrowhead Game Studios is returning to bring us a sequel on new platforms. Helldivers 2 will come to PlayStation 5 and PC. What’s more, we’ll be launching into the fight for Super Earth sometime in 2023.

Helldivers 2 was officially unveiled on the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game is slated to launch on PS5 and PC platforms sometime this year. You can see the debut trailer for the game below.

This story is still developing…

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola