Watch the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase here

Sony is kicking off the season of video game events with its PlayStation Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

After nearly two years, Sony is holding a PlayStation Showcase to give fans an in-depth look at upcoming first and third-party games coming to the PS5. It’ll be the first in a series of summer showcases, and will like feature some can’t-miss announcements. Here’s when and how you can watch the PlayStation Showcase.

The May 2023 PlayStation Showcase will take place today at 1 p.m.PT/4 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on both the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

Sony has confirmed that the showcase will run for “run a bit over an hour” and include games coming to PS5 and PS VR2. As for what exactly we should expect, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the closest PlayStation Studios title to release, so it’s likely we’ll get our newest look at Insomniac’s next web-slinging adventure. Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann also said that we could expect new details on the studio’s The Last of Us multiplayer game this year, so this could be the day for that as well.

Concept art of a wrecked ship from The Last of Us multiplayer game.

Source: PlayStation Studios

With a hefty runtime, there will surely be plenty of other unpredictable announcements, as Sony owns multiple studios that are currently working on unknown projects. The last PlayStation Showcase was in 2021, where the publisher announced Marvel’s Spider-man 2, Knights of the Old Republic, and Marvel’s Wolverine.

The PlayStation showcase will also be viewable as a VOD after its conclusion. If you want to keep up with every announcement, we here at Shacknews will be covering it all under the PlayStation Showcase tag.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

