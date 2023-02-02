ShackStream: Big Team Building in Helldivers - Episode 43 The Shack staff is diving down into another bug-infested type of game in today's episode of Big Team Building.

We here at Shacknews love nothing more than getting together in a team of four, equipping ourselves with heavy weaponry, and blowing bugs to bits. We’re taking a little departure from our current BTB favorite game (Deep Rock Galactic) to test our mettle in Helldivers. Won’t you come and sure in the frivolities at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET?

This episode of Big Team Building scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As always, you can expect at least two hours of hilarious content as the Shack staff attempt to work together in a bid to build better teamwork. After all, that’s the name of the show.

For those who may have missed it when it launched almost a decade ago, Helldivers is a top-down, twin stick shooter featuring 4-player co-op. The goal is to complete missions while holding off against swarms of bugs, aliens, and robots. Each mission has various objectives like holding capture zones, delivering assets, and protecting other tactical elements. Part of the challenge comes from the friendly fire and the large number of difficulty levels.

While you’re kicking back and enjoying the show, take a moment to hit the follow button. You’ll be notified whenever we go live. If you find yourself wishing there were less ads, know that you can always subscribe using your free monthly sub if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Beyond these ways of supporting the show, you can also check out Shackpets right now on iOS and Android. Now, I need to work out what stratagems to take with me as I fire out of the hellpod into this alien homeworld to spread some liberty.