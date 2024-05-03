Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition rated for Switch by the ESRB Nintendo may be gearing up to release a new collection of games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo World Championships is a legendary piece of gaming history, and it might be positioned for a return. The ESRB has officially rated Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a supposed new game published by Nintendo for the Switch.

The official website for the ESRB (Entertainment Software Ratings Board) now includes a page for Nintendo World Championships. The game received an E rating for “Mild Fantasy Violence” The page even features a brief description of the game’s contents.



This is a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games in which players traverse through various modes (e.g., speedrun, survival). Several challenges involve reaching specific points, while others prompt players to defeat small enemies or survive brief battles. Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash.

Nintendo has yet to announce or confirm the existence of a new NWC. That said, the ESRB has to rate games before they’re cleared for distribution, and the process can sometimes lead to the public learning about a game’s existence before it’s officially announced. With that in mind, summer is just around the corner, and Nintendo has a history of holding showcases in June. With an official rating in the books, we could get a proper announcement sooner rather than later.