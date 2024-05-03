Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition rated for Switch by the ESRB
Nintendo may be gearing up to release a new collection of games for the Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo World Championships is a legendary piece of gaming history, and it might be positioned for a return. The ESRB has officially rated Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a supposed new game published by Nintendo for the Switch.
The official website for the ESRB (Entertainment Software Ratings Board) now includes a page for Nintendo World Championships. The game received an E rating for “Mild Fantasy Violence” The page even features a brief description of the game’s contents.
Nintendo has yet to announce or confirm the existence of a new NWC. That said, the ESRB has to rate games before they’re cleared for distribution, and the process can sometimes lead to the public learning about a game’s existence before it’s officially announced. With that in mind, summer is just around the corner, and Nintendo has a history of holding showcases in June. With an official rating in the books, we could get a proper announcement sooner rather than later.
