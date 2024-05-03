New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition rated for Switch by the ESRB

Nintendo may be gearing up to release a new collection of games for the Nintendo Switch.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

The Nintendo World Championships is a legendary piece of gaming history, and it might be positioned for a return. The ESRB has officially rated Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a supposed new game published by Nintendo for the Switch.

The official website for the ESRB (Entertainment Software Ratings Board) now includes a page for Nintendo World Championships. The game received an E rating for “Mild Fantasy Violence” The page even features a brief description of the game’s contents.

Artwork for the Nintendo World Championships 2017.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo has yet to announce or confirm the existence of a new NWC. That said, the ESRB has to rate games before they’re cleared for distribution, and the process can sometimes lead to the public learning about a game’s existence before it’s officially announced. With that in mind, summer is just around the corner, and Nintendo has a history of holding showcases in June. With an official rating in the books, we could get a proper announcement sooner rather than later.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

