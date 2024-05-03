Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse review: Light competitor

Razer's mouse peripherals have often stood out because of their features and their usage of the company's signature RGB Chroma lighting patterns. However, the Viper V3 Pro feels noticeably different from what the hardware manufacturer has offered in the past. The mouse offers a level of responsiveness and versatility that one would want from an esports-ready peripheral, but the Viper V3 Pro does so while feeling as light as a cloud.



Source: Razer

The Razer Viper V3 Pro looks much more simplified than some of the company's other mouse peripherals, like the Basilisk and the Naga. By comparison, the Viper V3 Pro sports a straightforward, symmetrical, all-black design. It features a smooth surface and a slightly more ambidextrous layout, though the side buttons are easily accessible from the left side. Visually, it's almost no-frills, not even featuring the RGB Chroma lighting that has come to define Razer over the years.

Of course, appearance isn't everything. It's what's inside that truly counts and the Viper V3 Pro has more working for it inside than one might suspect at first glance.

Performance-wise, the Viper V3 Pro is an impressive piece of work. The first thing to note is that it's lighter than the average pro gaming mouse, weighing in at just 54 grams. This makes it a solid wireless option, one that works in conjunction with the packed-in HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. It works beautifully as a wireless mouse, though its battery life will vary depending on user settings. When set to a standard 1000 Hz polling rate, the battery was able to last just shy of 96 hours.

Of course, this is a pro gamer mouse and there are some pro gamer options available. There are options for 4000 and even 8000 Hz in Razer Synapse with a checkbox that can switch the polling rate automatically depending on the game. The catch is that with a higher polling rate comes a significantly shorter battery life. Going up to 8000 Hz, for example, will cut the wireless battery down to a little more than 15 hours. The Viper V3 Pro does function perfectly as a wired mouse, able to connect to a PC via the same USB-C connector that normally plugs into the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. However, when wired, the mouse's polling rate maxes out at 1000 Hz.



Source: Razer

The Viper V3 Pro's larger mouse feet make it so that it glides smoothly across any surface like a mouse pad, wooden table, or even a glass coffee table. Granted, the last option isn't ideal, but it was nice to see this mouse hold up in that test case. The aforementioned Razer Synapse software allows for users to set customized tracking options, but the mouse worked pretty well on its own without any need to fiddle with the settings. The software allows for custom mouse sensitivity, though that setting can handily be adjusted through a button press along the bottom of the mouse, allowing for PC users to go from 400, 800, 1600, and all the way up to 35000 DPI with a simple push. (Note: Setting your mouse to 35000 DPI is not recommended, no matter how funny it sounds.)

The combination of the Viper V3 Pro's standard features with the Razer Synapse software make it a strong peripheral for casual and competitive users alike, though the $159.99 USD price point might steer it more towards the latter. My lone complaint is that its lighter frame and weight might make it slightly less comfortable for those with larger hands. Outside of that, the Viper V3 Pro feels like a step forward for competitive gamers.

This review is based on a review unit issued by the manufacturer. The Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse is available now for $159.99 USD.