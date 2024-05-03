Weekend PC Download Deals for May 3: Steam Farming Fest

Sometimes, you get tired of saving the world, surviving unspeakable evil, traveling through time, or whatever other strenuous video game activity is put in front of you. There are times when you just want to get away from it all and settle down on a farm. You know, like this guy!
This man resigned from Microsoft after 22 years, just to become a farmer 😭 pic.twitter.com/O4DXd8mSOx— Tim Okonkwo ⚛️ (@timokonkwo_) April 30, 2024
Laugh all you want, but this guy knows what's up. He's living the dream. And so can you with the Steam Farming Fest! Valve's storefront is offering the very best in farming video games, so get cozy with games like Stardew Valley, Fae Farm, and new hotness Manor Lords.
(Note: Untitled Goose Game is not part of the Steam Farming Fest, so you cannot become a goose farmer as part of this promotion.)
On top of that, it's Star Wars Day this weekend. Look for the top Star Wars titles on sale across Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. That includes a first-time discount for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster from the amazing team at Nightdive, so go check it out. If you're looking for more variety, head over to the Humble Store, which has kicked off its Spring Sale that features deals you can't find anywhere else.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE until 5/9
- Orcs Must Die 3 - FREE until 5/9
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $1.99 (95% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's May the 4th Sale.
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- Starfield [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.79 (46% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition [Steam] - $49.49 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $13.99 (83% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.95 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $43.60 (38% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $43.60 (38% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $34.83 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $31.07 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.64 (66% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $11.95 (76% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.98 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $21.11 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.67 (52% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $10.99 (56% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $46.99 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.49 (63% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $16.50 (79% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Force Bundle - $9.24 (82% off)
- Star Wars Pilots Bundle - $9.92 (82% off)
- Star Wars RPG Bundle - $4.24 (79% off)
- Star Wars Strategy Bundle - $6.39 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $1.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (65% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.23 (71% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $44.36 (26% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $8.35 (86% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $21.75 (78% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $13.05 (78% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection {Steam] - $16.85 (89% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming 2K Publisher Sale.
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $22.39 (36% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $36.95 (47% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.04 (65% off)
- Max Payne 3 - $5.22 (74% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $7 or more to get Going Under, Hellslave, and Devil Spire. Pay $11 or more to also receive Siralim Ultimate and Lunacid. Pay $15 or more to also receive MythForce and Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Moving Out, Gold With Your Friends, and The Escapists 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D. and Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gord and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Trepang2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get No Place Like Home and Littlewood. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdream Valley, Ikonei Island, Cattails: Wildwood Story, and Immortal Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive Cornucopia and The Witch on Fern Island. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Recipe for Disaster, Buggos, and Factory Town. Pay $15 or more to also receive Mob Factory, Cardboard Town, Astro Colony, and The Colonists. These activate on Steam.
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam/Epic] - $27.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Gold Edition - $15.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Pacific Drive - $27.99 (20% off)
- Steam Farming Fest
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.89 (34% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler - $11.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos - $39.99 (20% off)
- More from the Steam Farming Fest.
- Star Wars Day 2024
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $1.99 (95% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.90 (72% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $7.48 (81% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $13.46 (81% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $7.79 (87% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.79 (84% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Bandai Namco Golden Week
- Park Beyond - $19.49 (61% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $13.89 (78% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $29.99 (40% off)
- Two Point Studios Double Pack - $29.98 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $22.39 (20% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Live A Live - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Konami Golden Week Sale
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Super Bomberman R - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Golden Week Sale.
- Total War Historical Franchise Sale
- Total War: Pharaoh - $26.79 (33% off)
- Total War: Rome 2 Emperor Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms Collection - $54.95 (63% off)
- Total War: Attila - $8.99 (80% off)
- Troy: A Total War Saga - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Total War Historical Franchise Sale.
- Hades - $8.49 (66% off)
- Barotrauma - $17.49 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- Raft - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 3: Steam Farming Fest