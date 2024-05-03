Weekend PC Download Deals for May 3: Steam Farming Fest

Sometimes, you get tired of saving the world, surviving unspeakable evil, traveling through time, or whatever other strenuous video game activity is put in front of you. There are times when you just want to get away from it all and settle down on a farm. You know, like this guy!

This man resigned from Microsoft after 22 years, just to become a farmer 😭 pic.twitter.com/O4DXd8mSOx — Tim Okonkwo ⚛️ (@timokonkwo_) April 30, 2024

Laugh all you want, but this guy knows what's up. He's living the dream. And so can you with the Steam Farming Fest! Valve's storefront is offering the very best in farming video games, so get cozy with games like Stardew Valley, Fae Farm, and new hotness Manor Lords.

(Note: Untitled Goose Game is not part of the Steam Farming Fest, so you cannot become a goose farmer as part of this promotion.)

On top of that, it's Star Wars Day this weekend. Look for the top Star Wars titles on sale across Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. That includes a first-time discount for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster from the amazing team at Nightdive, so go check it out. If you're looking for more variety, head over to the Humble Store, which has kicked off its Spring Sale that features deals you can't find anywhere else.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $7 or more to get Going Under, Hellslave, and Devil Spire. Pay $11 or more to also receive Siralim Ultimate and Lunacid. Pay $15 or more to also receive MythForce and Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate). These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Moving Out, Gold With Your Friends, and The Escapists 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D. and Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gord and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Trepang2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get No Place Like Home and Littlewood. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdream Valley, Ikonei Island, Cattails: Wildwood Story, and Immortal Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive Cornucopia and The Witch on Fern Island. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Recipe for Disaster, Buggos, and Factory Town. Pay $15 or more to also receive Mob Factory, Cardboard Town, Astro Colony, and The Colonists. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.