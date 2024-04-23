New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 23, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. We’re coasting into the end of April, it’s another busy season of earnings results, the games are good, and the coverage is flowing. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content so far, no matter what form it comes in, but all good days must come to an end, and so does this one. But we won’t leave you cold. Please, warm up with this nice Evening Reading to close down another day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

America doesn’t just run on Dunkin’

Cars do too.

Foghorn Moment 37

This trend has shown me a lot of folks don’t understand the true cadence and mannerisms of Foghorn Leghorn, but this one? This one’s good. It can stay.

The swaggiest of sword sheathing

If Riot Games understands one thing, it’s artistic style.

Early heartbreak in EVO Japan

It's still going to be a really good weekend for fighting games, but a global Tekken tournament without some of the best players in the world might deserve an asterisk in its results.

And now… Wise words from Yamazaki

Thank you, Yamazaki. Very wise.

A little nightmare fuel before sleep

Fallout 76 has some truly ridiculous stuff in it.

Time for bed

I’d take a cat nap on the fruiton.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron valuing a startup of THC-Infused Healthcare for the Elderly at $142,800,000
Not my highest valued Bubbletron pitch at all, but nonetheless, one I wholeheartedly believe in.
Source: Bubbletron

We appreciate all visitors and hope you do the same. Have a good night and play some good games!

