Evening Reading - April 23, 2024

America doesn’t just run on Dunkin’

A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Cranston this morning.



This was what a 15-year-old had to say about it.



Story: https://t.co/ex1mqKj8iH pic.twitter.com/920r4kjW10 — Melanie DaSilva (@meldasilva9) April 23, 2024

Cars do too.

Foghorn Moment 37

WATCH IT, I SAY WATCH IT BOY! YA WENT FOR THE CHIP KILL DIDN'TCHA! NOW LOOK ATCHA, HE PARRIED YA BEFORE THE FLASH! YA MADE THE 'WONG' DECISION! THAT'S A JOKE, BOY, YA MISSED IT, WENT RIGHT PAST YA, YA GOTTA KEEP ON YOUR TOES! INSTEAD OF GETTIN EM PARRIED! pic.twitter.com/svGwvMkqXR — John Crofts (jmcrofts) (@crofts) April 23, 2024

This trend has shown me a lot of folks don’t understand the true cadence and mannerisms of Foghorn Leghorn, but this one? This one’s good. It can stay.

The swaggiest of sword sheathing

If Riot Games understands one thing, it’s artistic style.

Early heartbreak in EVO Japan

It's official! No Pakistan reps at Evo JP this year. Insha'Allah next year! — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) April 24, 2024

It's still going to be a really good weekend for fighting games, but a global Tekken tournament without some of the best players in the world might deserve an asterisk in its results.

And now… Wise words from Yamazaki

Thank you, Yamazaki. Very wise.

A little nightmare fuel before sleep

The best thing about all the new people to #Fallout76 is they haven't yet met Yasssssthulu. pic.twitter.com/VNoFsfDzcV — CHAD: A Fallout 76 Podcast 🎙️ 🏳️‍🌈 1M Listens (@fchadfallout76) April 23, 2024

Fallout 76 has some truly ridiculous stuff in it.

Time for bed

What’s the matter babe, you’re not sitting on the fruiton. pic.twitter.com/84on4eICKX — Jamie (@jami0mckay) April 23, 2024

I’d take a cat nap on the fruiton.

