Evening Reading - April 23, 2024

- EVE Online: Equinox is the game's next expansion coming in June
- Dead by Daylight Tome 19: Splendor update will add chaos to your Trials
- Tesla launches new Model 3 Performance with increased power and torque
- Apple announces 'Let loose' May 7 online event
- Elon Musk apologizes to laid off Tesla workers for 'incorrectly low' severance pay outs
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2024 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations
- Karma: The Dark World frightens us with Kafkaesque mindscapes
- Dig VR puts the spotlight on the underappreciated digger
- 5 best weapons to get early & easily in Fallout 4
- World of Warcraft devs discuss helping build The War Within
America doesn’t just run on Dunkin’
A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Cranston this morning.— Melanie DaSilva (@meldasilva9) April 23, 2024
This was what a 15-year-old had to say about it.
Story: https://t.co/ex1mqKj8iH pic.twitter.com/920r4kjW10
Cars do too.
Foghorn Moment 37
WATCH IT, I SAY WATCH IT BOY! YA WENT FOR THE CHIP KILL DIDN'TCHA! NOW LOOK ATCHA, HE PARRIED YA BEFORE THE FLASH! YA MADE THE 'WONG' DECISION! THAT'S A JOKE, BOY, YA MISSED IT, WENT RIGHT PAST YA, YA GOTTA KEEP ON YOUR TOES! INSTEAD OF GETTIN EM PARRIED! pic.twitter.com/svGwvMkqXR— John Crofts (jmcrofts) (@crofts) April 23, 2024
This trend has shown me a lot of folks don’t understand the true cadence and mannerisms of Foghorn Leghorn, but this one? This one’s good. It can stay.
The swaggiest of sword sheathing
Yasuo’s victory animation: pic.twitter.com/msHD7naabc— 2XKO INTEL (@2XKOintel) April 23, 2024
If Riot Games understands one thing, it’s artistic style.
Early heartbreak in EVO Japan
It's official! No Pakistan reps at Evo JP this year. Insha'Allah next year!— Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) April 24, 2024
It's still going to be a really good weekend for fighting games, but a global Tekken tournament without some of the best players in the world might deserve an asterisk in its results.
And now… Wise words from Yamazaki
April 23, 2024
Thank you, Yamazaki. Very wise.
A little nightmare fuel before sleep
The best thing about all the new people to #Fallout76 is they haven't yet met Yasssssthulu. pic.twitter.com/VNoFsfDzcV— CHAD: A Fallout 76 Podcast 🎙️ 🏳️🌈 1M Listens (@fchadfallout76) April 23, 2024
Fallout 76 has some truly ridiculous stuff in it.
Time for bed
What’s the matter babe, you’re not sitting on the fruiton. pic.twitter.com/84on4eICKX— Jamie (@jami0mckay) April 23, 2024
I’d take a cat nap on the fruiton.
