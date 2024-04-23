Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2024 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with the company's Q1 2024 earnings release. Check out all of the results and the call transcript here.

Tesla is out with the company's Q1 2024 earnings results, and the stock is reacting to the news in after-hours trading. The EV company reported adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.45/share and revenues of $21.3 billion. Earnings beat the EPS whisper number of $0.41/share but missed analyst estimates of $0.51/share. Revenues also missed Wall Street analyst estimates of $22.2 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2024 Earnings Release

Highlights

Profitability

$1.2B GAAP operating income in Q1

$1.1B GAAP net income in Q1

$1.5B non-GAAP net income in Q1

Cash

Operating cash flow of $0.2B in Q1

Free cash flow of negative $2.5B in Q1 (AI infrastructure capex was $1.0B in Q1)

$2.2B decrease in our cash and investments in Q1 to $26.9B

Operations



Increased AI training compute by more than 130% in Q1

Record energy storage deployment of 4.1 GWh in Q1

Produced over 1,000 Cybertrucks in a single week in April

Summary



We experienced numerous challenges in Q1, from the Red Sea conflict and the arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin, to the gradual ramp of the updated Model 3 in Fremont. Excluding Cybertruck and unscheduled downtime, our COGS4 per unit declined sequentially, driven primarily by lower raw material costs.

Global EV sales continue to be under pressure as many carmakers prioritize hybrids over EVs. While positive for our regulatory credits business, we prefer the industry to continue pushing EV adoption, which is in-line with our mission. To support our growth, we have been increasing awareness and expanding vehicle financing programs, including attractive leasing terms for our customers.

While many are pulling back on their investments, we are investing in future growth – including our AI infrastructure, production capacity, our Supercharger and service networks and new products infrastructure – with $2.8B of capital expenditures in Q1.

We recently undertook a cost-cutting exercise to increase operational efficiency. We also remain committed to company-wide cost reduction, including reducing COGS per vehicle. Ultimately, we are focused on profitable growth, including by leveraging existing factories and production lines to introduce new and more affordable products.

The future is not only electric, but also autonomous. We believe scaled autonomy is only possible with data from millions of vehicles and an immense AI training cluster. We have, and continue to expand, both. To make FSD (Supervised) 5 more accessible, we reduced the price of subscription to $99/month and the purchase price to $8,000 in the US.

Revenue

Total revenue declined 9% YoY in Q1 to $21.3B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

reduced vehicle average selling price (ASP) YoY (excl. FX impact), including unfavorable impact of mix (-)

decline in vehicle deliveries, partially due to the Model 3 update in the Fremont factory and Giga Berlin production disruptions (-)

negative FX impact of $0.2B (-)

growth in other parts of the business (+)

higher FSD revenue recognition YoY due to release of Autopark feature in North America (+)

Profitability

Our operating income decreased YoY to $1.2B in Q1, resulting in a 5.5% operating margin. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items:

reduced vehicle ASP due to pricing and mix (-)

increase in operating expenses partly driven by AI, cell advancements and other R&D projects (-)

cost of Cybertruck production ramp (-)

decline in vehicle deliveries, partially due to the Model 3 update in the Fremont factory and Giga Berlin production disruptions (-)

lower cost per vehicle, including lower raw material costs, freight and duties (+)

gross profit growth in Energy Generation and Storage including IRA credit benefit (+)

higher FSD revenue recognition YoY due to release of Autopark feature in North America (+)

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments in Q1 was $26.9B. The sequential decrease of $2.2B was a result of negative free cash flow of $2.5B, driven by an inventory increase of $2.7B and AI infrastructure capex of $1.0B in Q1.

Outlook



Volume



Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and we believe the next one will be initiated by advances in autonomy and introduction of new products, including those built on our next generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next generation vehicle and other products. In 2024, the growth rates of energy storage deployments and revenue in our Energy Generation and Storage business should outpace the Automotive business.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits.

Product

We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025.

These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This would help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.

Our purpose-built robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary “unboxed” manufacturing strategy.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2024 conference call transcript



Tesla's earnings results conference call is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on this article for a transcription of the earnings call right here.

5:30 PM ET - Call begins.

5:30 PM ET - Call begins. Share price at $156.40/share

Elon opening remarks

In Q1 they navigated some challenges

EV adoption rate is under pressure globally

Many competitors are pursuing hybrids

Tesla team did a great job executing during Q1

Record profitability for the energy division during the quarter

Also continue to expand our AI training capacity, more than doubling training compute from Q4 2023

Updated our future product lineup

Half of users have tried FSD

billions of miles driven with FSD

Our entire road network is designed for biological neural networks and eyes

Elon defends using computer vision for FSD

Lowered prices of FSD touted

August reveal of purpose-built robotaxi

Working on expanding Tesla core AI infrastructure

No longer training constrained in AI training compute

Roughly 35,000 NVIDIA H100s are active for training

Expect 85,000 NVIDIA H100s will be deployed for Tesla AI by the end of 2024

we are really headed for an autonomous future

in the future, gasoline cars that are not autonomous will be like riding a horse or using a flip phone

look forward to things planned ahead

CFO statement

Energy business touted by CFO

Expect 75% growth for energy deployment from 2023

lumpiness in storage deployment may cause fluctuations from quarter to quarter

negative free cash flow of $2.5 billion

mismatch in builds and deliveries blamed

expect inventory build to reverse in Q2 2024

reduced headcount by 10%

Savings expected to be $1 billion annually

Focused on capex efficiency

Savings from initiatives will help Tesla increase AI investment

Investor Q&A

What is the status of 4680?

4680 cell production increased in Q1

Because we are ramping, costs are dropping week over week

What is the current status of Optimus? When do you expect to start mass production?

Elon - we do think we will have Optimus in the factory doing minimal tasks by the end of this year

May be able to sell Optimus by the end of next year

Optimus will be more valuable than everything else combined at Tesla

Our inference efficiency is the best in AI

That will pay dividends in many ways

What is the pathway to regulatory approval for unsupervised FSD in the United States?

It's been helpful that other autonomous driving companies are also working with regulators

The safety numbers are going to be hard to ignore

I don't think there will be significant regulatory barriers if we can prove the safety data is there

Compares unsupervised FSD to how elevators work without operators now

Tesla will be operating the fleet

Tesla will be some combination of AirBnB and Uber

There will be some cars owned by Tesla

But some owned by some end user who chooses when their car can be used

At any time, they can have the car come back to them

Like AirBnB for cars...

7 million cars going to 9 million to 10s of million worldwide, with a constant feedback loop every time something goes wrong

In a same way that Google search has a flywheel feedback loop, it's the same with Tesla at a scale that is probably difficult to comprehend

I think there's also potential here for an AWS element down the road

If we have powerful inference, there's a potential to run distributed inference when the car is not running

Even in an autonomous future, there would still be time for the car's inference computer to do something else

CFO says all of FSD is improving based on its own data

Musk says we have advanced models that are better than current gen FSD that need some things addressed

We have to be careful with what we release to the fleet, or customers in general

12.4 and 12.5 are pretty close to a total retrain of the neural nets

Good insight into how well the car will perform in 3-4 months

Scaling will help us predict future performance, says CFO

Can estimate what's gonna be the future progress based on past data

Can we get an official announcement for the timeline of the $25,000 vehicle?

We are trying to get the most affordable cars to customers as fast as possible

We will talk about this more on August 8, says Elon

Unsupervised FSD will be the largest value add ever when it ships (if it ships)

Eventually, we are talking about 10s of millions of cars

What is the progress of the Cybertruck ramp?

Cybertruck hit 1000 vehicles per week in March

Continue to ramp while focused on quality and cost reductions

Have any of the legacy automakers reached out to Tesla regarding licensing FSD?

We are in talks with one automaker about licensing FSD

What is the timeline for scaling Semi?

We are finalizing the Semi with our learnings from the test fleet and the Pepsi fleet

Have begun construction on the Reno factory

Can we make FSD transfer permanent?

No - Elon

Where do you see the megapack run rate by the end of the year? Lathrop facility update?

There's nothing limiting the ramp

We typically have 12-24 month visibility on shipments

Allows us to ramp factory to continue growth

Analyst questions

Tony Sack of Potatoes from Bernstein asks "Can you elaborate on the new vehicles? Are they tweaks to existing models? Are they new models? How should we think of them compared to a Model 3 Performance upgrade?"

I think we've said all we will on that front - Elon

Tony asks Elon where his heart is at among all his companies?

Elon - Tesla constitutes the majority of my work time

I gotta make sure Tesla is quite prosperous and that it will be in the future

Adam Jonas Bro from Morgan Stanley asks "Hey Elon, you and your team expect 2024 growth rate lower than 2023. What's your expectation of any growth?"

Elon says he expects sales growth in 2024

Jonas asks "how long would it take your best Chinese competitors to copy your best vehicle?"

Elon says "I don't know what our competitors could do"

We are doing well in China, despite declining sales

Cathy Wood said it best

We should be thought of as an AI/Robotics company

If you ask the wrong question, the right answer is impossible

If someone doesn't believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I don't think they should be an investor in the company

FSD Supervised should convince people that things are improving, says CFO

We can't just look at ourselves like a car company

We're putting the actual auto into automobile - Elon Musk

Alex Potter from Piper Sandler asks "the thesis hinges completely on AI, neural net, FSD, in that context. What update do you have on any mechanism you have on your desired 25% voting control of the company

Even if I got kidnapped by aliens tomorrow, Tesla would still figure out autonomy. There's enough momentum to solve autonomy for vehicles. - Elon

I would be more reticent with respects to Optimus

I would be uncomfortable if there's not some meaningful level of influence over how that's deployed

Shareholders have an opportunity to ratify Elon's compensation plan

The company could also buyback shares

Next question, what types of roles are being laid off?

CFO says headcount reductions have been done across the board

Any tree which grows need pruning - CFO

The future is really bright, we just have to get through this period and get there

Elon says we're not giving up anything significant

We've had a long time of prosperity from 2019 to now

It is time to reorganize the company for the next phase of growth

Just like a human...

You can't have the same organizational structure as you grow

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs asks "potential FSD licensing as in the early stages. Any update on FSD licensing?"

Elon says it just needs to be obvious that our approach is the right approach

All cars need to be smart cars or no one will buy it

Once that becomes obvious, licensing becomes not optional

CFO mentions that auto OEMs take a long time to implement things

an FSD licensing deal now would take at least three years to make it to the market

a good chance we do sign a deal this year, says Musk

CFO, it's work on the OEM's side that takes time

GS followup on price reductions

We can be free cash flow positive while lowering prices - Elon Musk

At the end of the day, if you have a great product at a great price, the sales will be excellent

The updated Model 3 is a fantastic car - CFO

We've added so much value to it, with leases at $299/month

George from Cannacord Genuity asks about timing of launching FSD in other geographies like China

Elon - there's a bunch of markets where we don't sell cars where we should be selling them

End to end neural net based autonomy works pretty well on almost any market

we plan to release a supervised FSD system in places where we can get regulatory approval

That includes China

Followup on Q1 deliveries and supply constraints

confident in unit growth in 2024?

Q1 had a lot of different things that were happening - CFO

macro, attacks at the factory, ramping cybertruck, etc

culmination of all of those activities in a constrained period

we think Q2 will be a lot better

it was just one thing after another in Q1



