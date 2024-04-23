Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations Texas Instruments' Q1 2024 revenue was in line with expectations, give or take small percentage.

Among the ongoing tech company earnings releases for the latest fiscal quarter, Texas Instruments was up to report on its Q1 2024 results this week. The company performed admirably against expectations, putting up an earnings-per-share (EPS) that beat out analyst estimates. It didn’t really beat analyst estimates on revenue, but was directly in line with them, and just a hair over at that.

Texas Instruments posted its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week, sharing the full details of its performance in the recent quarter. For EPS, Texas Instruments put oup a final result of $1.20 per share. That was well above the Wall Street estimate of $1.07 per share and even the Earnings Whisper estimate of $1.08 per share. As for revenue in Q1 2024, Texas Instruments put up $3.66 billion for the quarter. That was just a touch above the Wall Street estimate that called for just $3.6 billion.

Texas Instruments (TXN) stock was up in after-hours trading following its Q1 2024 earnings results.

Texas Instruments made it past analyst expectations in Q1 2024, but the company itself admits that it’s not performing as well as it did just a year ago. Texas Instruments Haviv Ilan made statements on the earnings results, stating that revenue at the company decreased 16 percent from the same quarter a year ago in Q1 2023. Nonetheless, Texas Instruments put up a positive forecast for Q2, expecting a revenue range of $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion and earnings per share range between $1.05 and $1.25 per share.

With the Texas Instruments company having withstood expectations and putting out an optimistic guidance for the quarter ahead, stay tuned for more earnings results. We’ll report on other major companies in the tech space as they share their fiscal quarter finishes.