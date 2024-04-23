Apple announces 'Let loose' May 7 online event Apple is preparing to host its latest online presentation in May and many believe we'll see the latest edition of the iPad.

It certainly looks like Apple is gearing up to put on another major product presentation in May 2024. Invitations have reportedly gone out to various tech outlets encouraging them to attend a “Let Loose” event near the start of the coming month. While Apple has not spelled out what it will be showing off, tech analysts are expecting that we could see the latest generation of iPads get a reveal during the event.

The invitations and details on Apple’s upcoming “Let loose” event were shared by various outlets this week, but Apple has also posted an official event page. The “Let loose” event will take place on May 7, 2024, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Viewers will be able to tune in on Apple’s website event portal, on Apple TV, or on the company’s YouTube channel. Analysts and previous reporting have suspected that refreshes for the iPad Air and iPad Mini should be making an appearance soon, and this event would certainly be the place for it. After all, the key art for the ‘Let loose’ event clearly shows what looks like an Apple Pencil - a common add-on accessory to iPads.

With new iPads suspected, the May Apple event should prove to be an interesting one full of product reveals one way or the other. Apple has been going full-throttle on loading all of its flagship products with different versions of its relatively new Arm-based Apple Silicon chip technology. The iPad hasn’t been left out with previous year’s editions featuring upgrades like the M1 chip. However, Apple has further powered up its tech with products like the latest MacBook Air featuring M3 chips. We suspect similar chip technology will make an appearance during the “Let loose” event, regardless of what Apple plans to pack it into.

With the Apple “Let loose” event right around the corner at the start of May, stay tuned for more details as they come out, as well as new product reveals when they happen, right here at Shacknews.