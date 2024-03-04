New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple unveils M3 chip editions of 13 & 15 inch MacBook Air laptops

The M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air will start at $1,099, the 15-inch will start at $1,299, and both will begin shipping next week.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
30

Apple has unveiled the latest wave of its MacBook Air laptops, powered by its latest Apple Silicon technology, the M3 chip. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs are available to order now and will begin shipping next week, bringing a new level of power and performance to Apple’s lightweight laptop design. We also learned about the pricing at which these new products will retail.

Apple shared the details of the new M3-powered MacBook Air laptops in a blog post on the Apple website this week. The new MacBook Airs are available to pre-order now on Apple’s online Store and will begin shipping (as well as being available at Apple retailers) starting on March 8, 2024. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,099 with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD storage while the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,299 with similar memory and storage. They will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colors.

Side views of the new MacBook Air laptops powered by M3 chips.
Apple's new MacBook Air laptops keep the thin and lightweight ultra-portability while packing in greater power supplied by the new M3 chip from Apple Silicon.
Source: Apple

It’s been about 4 years since Apple began switching over to its new Apple Silicon chip designs in its newest products, and the M3 chip is said to be its strongest yet, reportedly operating 60 percent faster than the M1 chip-powered MacBook Air launched in 2020. In addition to that, the laptops are said to feature durable aluminum bodies, the latest Wi-Fi technology, powerful Liquid Retina displays, and around 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

With the new M3 MacBook Airs set to launch next week, Apple fans won’t be waiting long to be able to get their hands on them. For more Apple news and updates, stay tuned to the topic as we cover the company’s latest reveals.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 4, 2024 12:00 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Apple unveils M3 chip editions of 13 & 15 inch MacBook Air laptops

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 4, 2024 5:31 AM

      M3 MacBook Air's out

      13" $100 cheaper

      https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/04/apple-announces-new-13-inch-and-15-inch-macbook-air-models-with-m3-chip/

      looks like great time to buy

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 4, 2024 5:33 AM

        "Models with M3 support up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed."

        https://www.apple.com/macbook-air/

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 4, 2024 6:37 AM

          I can't believe they're still selling the base model with 8 gb of ram and 256 gb storage. Wtf. That's been the base model for quite a few years now, and it's getting more and more unacceptable for the price.

          • dotcss
            reply
            March 4, 2024 6:41 AM

            Yeah but 8GB on there is actually to be compared with 16GB on a PC /s

            • baconisgod legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 4, 2024 6:51 AM

              We don't need to rehash this AGAIN - but the 8GB on the air is actually pretty decent.

              • BaconBroMax
                reply
                March 4, 2024 6:57 AM

                8G Bacon

              • dotcss
                reply
                March 4, 2024 7:21 AM

                Nobody says it’s not decent nor it’s not more efficient. The double efficiency is just nonsense. What they were aiming at was that 8GB is probably good for plenty of folks and they should have left it at that, nothing more.

              • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                reply
                March 4, 2024 8:16 AM

                Even if that's true because of efficiencies with the architecture, 256 gb storage at this point is an absolute joke for a laptop.

                • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  March 4, 2024 8:34 AM

                  a joke for whom? my husband just replaced his 2019 MBAir that had 512gb storage on it ("just in case!") and realized he never had more than 80gb on it in it's entire lifetime. his new one has 256 which is still overkill for him.

                  • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 9:20 AM

                    A joke - because 1 tb of storage costs maybe $100 for a consumer.

                    For anyone that does anything storage intensive, 256 is comical at this point. The ONLY reason to spec these systems in this way is to be able to upsell that storage at extreme prices. The upgrade from 256 to 1tb cost $400 dollars.

                    This is blatantly anti-consumer, and I'm flabbergasted that anyone would defend it.

                    • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 4, 2024 9:28 AM

                      I’m not defending the price (although I genuinely don’t give a fuck), but the actual size is still massively more storage than an average person needs.

                      • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        March 4, 2024 9:36 AM

                        Most consumer electronic products are sold with many capabilities that the buyer doesn't 100% need. Being nickle and dimmed for storage is absurd.

                        • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                          reply
                          March 4, 2024 9:37 AM

                          dimed*

                        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                          reply
                          March 4, 2024 9:43 AM

                          Dude, 256gb is a fucking generous amount of storage for a normal person, it’s perfectly fine for your base level machine.

                          • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            March 4, 2024 9:55 AM

                            If a 'normal' person picks up a new hobby or interest that requires storage, suddenly they've got a brick that needs to be sold off so they can buy a new laptop with an absurd markup for the storage. This just isn't acceptable. If these units can be produced for nearly the same price with more capability, they should be. Doing anything else - as I've said - is designed to gouge money for upgrades.

                            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                              reply
                              March 4, 2024 9:59 AM

                              dude, this is the base configuration for their entry-level laptop, and it comes with more storage than a normal person would ever need. you are fully out of your mind over something that doesn't matter at all.

                              "if a normal person picks up a new hobby..." yeah no. these laptops are used to check facebook, and that's pretty much it.

                              • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                                reply
                                March 4, 2024 10:01 AM

                                You can check facebook on a device that's worth less than 1000 dollars.

                                • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                                  reply
                                  March 4, 2024 10:02 AM

                                  what do you think people are doing with their macbook airs?

                                  • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                                    reply
                                    March 4, 2024 10:05 AM

                                    Lots of people do light photo/video editting, gaming, etc. Most hobbyists aren't buying pros to mess around with this stuff. Although they might feel compelled when a 1tb hard drive costs $400 usd.

                              • evildanish legacy 10 years
                                reply
                                March 4, 2024 10:46 AM

                                If I go shopping for a laptop at my local big box store right now, I’ll have to go out of my way to find a PC that has less than 512 GB storage. That’s the standard for the cheap models (the ones that are half the price of a new M3 Air).

                                My Thinkpad has 1 TB of storage and I’m using around 300 GB of it.

                                There’s no reason to defend Apple here. “It’s more than most people need.” No, it’s Apple offering less than the bare minimum at twice price and charging you an arm and a leg for an upgrade. But it’s fine, because Apple is magic and their customers use their products as identity markers.

                                Seriously, my mid-range Android phone that came out a year ago has 256 gigs of storage.

                  • beepboopbeep
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 9:20 AM

                    Wait until you find out modern mavos updates are gigantic. They will take up 209 gigs easy just from the image volume style updates.

                • baconisgod legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  March 4, 2024 8:36 AM

                  Lmao, my mom uses like 50GB, if that.

                  • baconisgod legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 8:36 AM

                    I apologize for the lmao, it was uncalled for. What I meant was for a lot of normies, it's fine.

                • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  March 4, 2024 9:37 AM

                  If you don’t play games or edit video what is using your hard drive space these days?

                  • beepboopbeep
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 9:59 AM

                    System software updates, which sometimes are unavoidable

                  • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 9:59 AM

                    You buy your kid a macbook air. They are only interested in streaming videos. 6 months down the road, they get interested in games or video editing. This laptop, which could have been sold for damn near the same price with 1tb of storage, now needs to be sold to buy something with absurd markups on storage.

                    The choice to sell these with 256gb has nothing to do with 'what normal people need', and everything to do with 'what normal people will tolerate, while we gouging every last penny from consumers'. If we demanded better from apple, we would get better. If we weren't tolerant of being gouged, we wouldn't be gouged. Stop fucking making excuses for this god damn company.

                    • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 4, 2024 10:03 AM

                      fuckin' lol dude cry me a river

                    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 4, 2024 10:07 AM

                      so to be clear your answer is 'yes most people do not need more than 256gb'

                      • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        March 4, 2024 10:14 AM

                        Do you use every last bit of capability in every device you've ever purchased? Why isn't every device sold with capabilities pared down to the absolute minimum, and then gated behind hyper expensive upgrades? Most people won't use them, anyway!

                        It's nice when devices include capabilities that you MIGHT want to use, or that could be useful in the future if your needs change. This is especially true when the actual cost to the producer of the product is negligible in either configuration.

                        Again, you're excusing what is clearly behavior meant to gouge consumers. Why are you doing that?

                        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                          reply
                          March 4, 2024 10:23 AM

                          dude you can complain about their prices all you want, have at it. Apple is expensive, nobody is pretending they aren't

                          but

                          there is nothing wrong at all with having your entry level model come with 256gb of storage, no matter how much you seem to think it is. the vast majority of those laptops sold wont ever use even half of that. there's literally no real reason to provide more.

                          • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            March 4, 2024 11:11 AM

                            It feels like you're talking past the points made in my post.

                        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                          reply
                          March 4, 2024 11:32 AM

                          I try to buy the device whose capabilities most match my expected uses so I'm not paying for functionality I will never use

                    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      March 4, 2024 10:13 AM

                      external SSD

                      • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        March 4, 2024 10:14 AM

                        Yes, that ends up being the solution, unfortunately.

                • electroly moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  March 4, 2024 11:20 AM

                  i appreciate them keeping the 256GB option on the Mac Mini, at least, for the perverse reason that it's cheaper to then buy a big fat external USB drive. i'd never pay Apple's prices for the large amount of disk space i actually want. if you need mass data storage then 256->512 isn't good enough, and if you don't need a lot of storage then 256 is already more than you need for OS/apps. 512GB is a shitty in-between choice, it's too little or too much but never the right amount. at 256 nobody is kidding themselves about storing large data on there

              • Lurkmaster9000
                reply
                March 4, 2024 8:20 AM

                It's great for anything other than software development.

                • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  March 4, 2024 9:42 AM

                  Or 4k Multi-stream video editing.

                  • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    March 4, 2024 9:44 AM

                    Nobody doing 4K multi-stream video editing is buying a base-config MacBook Air

              • Mr.SEX
                reply
                March 4, 2024 11:10 AM

                it's fine for now but it really hampers your ability to hold onto the laptop for a while. i get that a lot of people only use browsers and maybe the occasional excel spreadsheet or something, but i think pretty soon even that will require some more RAM, just because of expanded capabilities on the web and the OS itself requiring more RAM to operate. And 256gb is pretty small, a lot of apple owners have pretty large photo/video libraries and the amount of space the OS takes up, the amount it needs to update, plus the photos/videos means you're already taking up a lot of space.

                i don't know, i don't think it's some egregious decision or something, but it would've been really nice to see one of the specs bumped up a bit by default just to increase the longevity of the machine, preferably the storage.

          • nem00 legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 4, 2024 7:49 AM

            It sounds like they might be pushing out a 16gb/512 preconfigured option this time so that should hopefully be available more widely than having to order a custom build from apple.

        • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 4, 2024 11:01 AM

          Native support is nice but I’ve been doing this with my work M1 for years. Just 1080p resolution but works great.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 4, 2024 6:35 AM

        Apple says it's 60% faster than M1.

        I have an M1 Air, and cannot imagine that.

        • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 4, 2024 7:10 AM

          Any metric they bring up is alway useless. The new apu is a is a generational step forward (m2 to 3), it comes with a uplift of 200% (never tells you the scenario or how low the baseline was to begin with), with a significant price cut (was overpriced to begin with and they cripple it with 3mb ram and 10gb ssd)....

        • EruditeCaveman legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 4, 2024 9:00 AM

          Seriously, the M1 is still doing great. I'm not a heavy user, but it flies.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 4, 2024 9:04 AM

        Best Buy and Amazon both have the base M1 Air available for $749

        https://www.bestbuy.com/site/macbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray/5721600.p?skuId=5721600
        https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage/dp/B08N5KWB9H/

Hello, Meet Lola