Apple unveils M3 chip editions of 13 & 15 inch MacBook Air laptops The M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air will start at $1,099, the 15-inch will start at $1,299, and both will begin shipping next week.

Apple has unveiled the latest wave of its MacBook Air laptops, powered by its latest Apple Silicon technology, the M3 chip. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs are available to order now and will begin shipping next week, bringing a new level of power and performance to Apple’s lightweight laptop design. We also learned about the pricing at which these new products will retail.

Apple shared the details of the new M3-powered MacBook Air laptops in a blog post on the Apple website this week. The new MacBook Airs are available to pre-order now on Apple’s online Store and will begin shipping (as well as being available at Apple retailers) starting on March 8, 2024. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,099 with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD storage while the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,299 with similar memory and storage. They will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colors.

Apple's new MacBook Air laptops keep the thin and lightweight ultra-portability while packing in greater power supplied by the new M3 chip from Apple Silicon.

Source: Apple

It’s been about 4 years since Apple began switching over to its new Apple Silicon chip designs in its newest products, and the M3 chip is said to be its strongest yet, reportedly operating 60 percent faster than the M1 chip-powered MacBook Air launched in 2020. In addition to that, the laptops are said to feature durable aluminum bodies, the latest Wi-Fi technology, powerful Liquid Retina displays, and around 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

With the new M3 MacBook Airs set to launch next week, Apple fans won't be waiting long to be able to get their hands on them.