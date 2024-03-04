Apple unveils M3 chip editions of 13 & 15 inch MacBook Air laptops
The M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air will start at $1,099, the 15-inch will start at $1,299, and both will begin shipping next week.
Apple has unveiled the latest wave of its MacBook Air laptops, powered by its latest Apple Silicon technology, the M3 chip. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs are available to order now and will begin shipping next week, bringing a new level of power and performance to Apple’s lightweight laptop design. We also learned about the pricing at which these new products will retail.
Apple shared the details of the new M3-powered MacBook Air laptops in a blog post on the Apple website this week. The new MacBook Airs are available to pre-order now on Apple’s online Store and will begin shipping (as well as being available at Apple retailers) starting on March 8, 2024. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,099 with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD storage while the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air will start at $1,299 with similar memory and storage. They will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colors.
It’s been about 4 years since Apple began switching over to its new Apple Silicon chip designs in its newest products, and the M3 chip is said to be its strongest yet, reportedly operating 60 percent faster than the M1 chip-powered MacBook Air launched in 2020. In addition to that, the laptops are said to feature durable aluminum bodies, the latest Wi-Fi technology, powerful Liquid Retina displays, and around 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.
With the new M3 MacBook Airs set to launch next week, Apple fans won’t be waiting long to be able to get their hands on them. For more Apple news and updates, stay tuned to the topic as we cover the company’s latest reveals.
M3 MacBook Air's out
13" $100 cheaper
https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/04/apple-announces-new-13-inch-and-15-inch-macbook-air-models-with-m3-chip/
looks like great time to buy
"Models with M3 support up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed."
https://www.apple.com/macbook-air/
A joke - because 1 tb of storage costs maybe $100 for a consumer.
For anyone that does anything storage intensive, 256 is comical at this point. The ONLY reason to spec these systems in this way is to be able to upsell that storage at extreme prices. The upgrade from 256 to 1tb cost $400 dollars.
This is blatantly anti-consumer, and I'm flabbergasted that anyone would defend it.
If a 'normal' person picks up a new hobby or interest that requires storage, suddenly they've got a brick that needs to be sold off so they can buy a new laptop with an absurd markup for the storage. This just isn't acceptable. If these units can be produced for nearly the same price with more capability, they should be. Doing anything else - as I've said - is designed to gouge money for upgrades.
dude, this is the base configuration for their entry-level laptop, and it comes with more storage than a normal person would ever need. you are fully out of your mind over something that doesn't matter at all.
"if a normal person picks up a new hobby..." yeah no. these laptops are used to check facebook, and that's pretty much it.
If I go shopping for a laptop at my local big box store right now, I’ll have to go out of my way to find a PC that has less than 512 GB storage. That’s the standard for the cheap models (the ones that are half the price of a new M3 Air).
My Thinkpad has 1 TB of storage and I’m using around 300 GB of it.
There’s no reason to defend Apple here. “It’s more than most people need.” No, it’s Apple offering less than the bare minimum at twice price and charging you an arm and a leg for an upgrade. But it’s fine, because Apple is magic and their customers use their products as identity markers.
Seriously, my mid-range Android phone that came out a year ago has 256 gigs of storage.
You buy your kid a macbook air. They are only interested in streaming videos. 6 months down the road, they get interested in games or video editing. This laptop, which could have been sold for damn near the same price with 1tb of storage, now needs to be sold to buy something with absurd markups on storage.
The choice to sell these with 256gb has nothing to do with 'what normal people need', and everything to do with 'what normal people will tolerate, while we gouging every last penny from consumers'. If we demanded better from apple, we would get better. If we weren't tolerant of being gouged, we wouldn't be gouged. Stop fucking making excuses for this god damn company.
Do you use every last bit of capability in every device you've ever purchased? Why isn't every device sold with capabilities pared down to the absolute minimum, and then gated behind hyper expensive upgrades? Most people won't use them, anyway!
It's nice when devices include capabilities that you MIGHT want to use, or that could be useful in the future if your needs change. This is especially true when the actual cost to the producer of the product is negligible in either configuration.
Again, you're excusing what is clearly behavior meant to gouge consumers. Why are you doing that?
dude you can complain about their prices all you want, have at it. Apple is expensive, nobody is pretending they aren't
but
there is nothing wrong at all with having your entry level model come with 256gb of storage, no matter how much you seem to think it is. the vast majority of those laptops sold wont ever use even half of that. there's literally no real reason to provide more.
i appreciate them keeping the 256GB option on the Mac Mini, at least, for the perverse reason that it's cheaper to then buy a big fat external USB drive. i'd never pay Apple's prices for the large amount of disk space i actually want. if you need mass data storage then 256->512 isn't good enough, and if you don't need a lot of storage then 256 is already more than you need for OS/apps. 512GB is a shitty in-between choice, it's too little or too much but never the right amount. at 256 nobody is kidding themselves about storing large data on there
it's fine for now but it really hampers your ability to hold onto the laptop for a while. i get that a lot of people only use browsers and maybe the occasional excel spreadsheet or something, but i think pretty soon even that will require some more RAM, just because of expanded capabilities on the web and the OS itself requiring more RAM to operate. And 256gb is pretty small, a lot of apple owners have pretty large photo/video libraries and the amount of space the OS takes up, the amount it needs to update, plus the photos/videos means you're already taking up a lot of space.
i don't know, i don't think it's some egregious decision or something, but it would've been really nice to see one of the specs bumped up a bit by default just to increase the longevity of the machine, preferably the storage.
Any metric they bring up is alway useless. The new apu is a is a generational step forward (m2 to 3), it comes with a uplift of 200% (never tells you the scenario or how low the baseline was to begin with), with a significant price cut (was overpriced to begin with and they cripple it with 3mb ram and 10gb ssd)....
Best Buy and Amazon both have the base M1 Air available for $749
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/macbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray/5721600.p?skuId=5721600
https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage/dp/B08N5KWB9H/
