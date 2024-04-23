Tesla launches new Model 3 Performance with increased power and torque Tesla also boasts improvements to drag and lift reduction in its new Model 3 Performance.

We’re just hours from Tesla reporting its financial earnings for the previous quarter, but that won’t stop Tesla from sharing news regarding other major aspects of its business. Tesla has launched the latest version of its Model 3 Performance EV, packing several improvements and new features.

Tesla announced its 2024 Model 3 Performance with a video on X/Twitter. The new iteration of the electric sedan touts several improvements over its predecessor, including large boosts to continuous power, peak power, and peak torque. Tesla also states that the car’s aerodynamic design makes for 5 percent reduced drag, 36 percent lift reduction, and 55 percent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance.



Source: Tesla

The new Model 3 Performance also introduces an Adaptive Damping System, which Tesla says “Adjusts to driver & road inputs in real time to optimize ride & handling, while also improving ride comfort.” Lastly, the EV adds a better Track Mode and redesigned sports seats.

With a new Model 3 on the market, it’ll be interesting to see if it helps Tesla’s vehicle deliveries this year. As for more pressing Tesla matters, the company will be sharing its latest earnings report when markets close today. You can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.