Tesla launches new Model 3 Performance with increased power and torque

Tesla also boasts improvements to drag and lift reduction in its new Model 3 Performance.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

We’re just hours from Tesla reporting its financial earnings for the previous quarter, but that won’t stop Tesla from sharing news regarding other major aspects of its business. Tesla has launched the latest version of its Model 3 Performance EV, packing several improvements and new features.

Tesla announced its 2024 Model 3 Performance with a video on X/Twitter. The new iteration of the electric sedan touts several improvements over its predecessor, including large boosts to continuous power, peak power, and peak torque. Tesla also states that the car’s aerodynamic design makes for 5 percent reduced drag, 36 percent lift reduction, and 55 percent improvement in front-to-rear lift balance.

The touchscreen inside of a Tesla Model 3.

Source: Tesla

The new Model 3 Performance also introduces an Adaptive Damping System, which Tesla says “Adjusts to driver & road inputs in real time to optimize ride & handling, while also improving ride comfort.” Lastly, the EV adds a better Track Mode and redesigned sports seats.

With a new Model 3 on the market, it’ll be interesting to see if it helps Tesla’s vehicle deliveries this year. As for more pressing Tesla matters, the company will be sharing its latest earnings report when markets close today. You can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

