Evening Reading - April 18, 2024

We've had a live run-in from the one and only 'Man With The Briefcase' @technosucks to talk about a film he watched last weekend called...Llamageddon. Yes. This is happening.



Tune in here: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE #PGTC #funny pic.twitter.com/EhcSXXOaKx — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 18, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jerk Memes or Memes for Jerks?

Today is gonna be a good day pic.twitter.com/6t7SM5xw8q — Juan Wique @ ~Juanbo Breaker~ (@LSM_JuanWique) April 17, 2024

Phrasing...

Nintendo needs to get back to this kind of silly promotional videos

this is literally THE BEST ad ever for a new zelda game, wtf !!!! pic.twitter.com/v6ctqn2mxQ — bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) April 18, 2024

Love seeing Nintendo of America employees chasing Aonuma around New York City.

"Fellas"

Who's gonna tell them that Samus isn't a fella?

Dogs are great

Dog senses his owner is about to faint, who has postural tachycardia syndrome, so he helps her by guiding her to sit down and bringing water and medicine..🐶🐾🙏❤️



📹ig•serviceaussiebailey pic.twitter.com/Rihfag3a7P — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 16, 2024

Where my dogs at?

How goes your Fallout?

My entire feed right now pic.twitter.com/brMLQCqSIb — Jared Alexander🦉 (@OwletinSoT) April 15, 2024

So many people are trying out Fallout games all over again.

Cursed images

The off roading Miata community is one of the most cursed subcultures to ever exist pic.twitter.com/5lcfXpuv8r — RiscV (@MKVRiscy) April 17, 2024

That's gotta be the ugliest Miata I have ever seen.

12yo said the toilet started smoking, checked & this is what we see pic.twitter.com/fd2jkHpnZt — Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) April 15, 2024

This map of California is pretty solid

I asked several born and lived here forever Californians if this is correct and they’re like yep -basically lol



What do ya say?



Although a LA friend says LA should just be labeled RAIN right now lol



Gotten more rain than Seattle pic.twitter.com/JbkTZvUbc1 — Julie Chang (@JulieChangRE) April 14, 2024

I wanna visit Sea Otters.

Bill Belichick doesn't drink coffee?

Belichick on McAfee is an awesome combination.

Evening Reading for April 18, 2024.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

