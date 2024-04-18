New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Google fires 28 over Israel & labor condition protests

Employees in Google offices in New York and California staged sit-ins, partially over the company contracting its cloud services to the Israeli government.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Dreamstime
9

Protests at Google offices in New York and California have led to the firing of 28 employees this week. The employees that were terminated engaged in sit-in protests of labor conditions, as well as protests of Google Cloud contracts with the Israel government and military. Google issued a statement saying that these protests had taken over office spaces, defaced company property, impeded other workers and made them feel threatened.

Google’s statement over said protests was shared by sources such as Daily Wire journalist Kassy Akiva, who posted the statement via her personal social media. Reportedly, the protests in Google’s offices in Sunnyvale, California and New York went as far as to include a demonstration in in Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office. According to Google, the protests were in violation of its company policies, including its Code of Conduct, Policy on Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Concerns policies. Employees that refused to leave peacefully were arrested by police authorities and removed from the premises.

Google's company statement issued over Israel and labor protests in Sunnyvale and New York
According to Google's statement, employees fired for protesting its Cloud contracts with Israel violated multiple company policies on codes of conduct, harassment, and employee safety.
Source: Kassy Akiva

The situation between Israel and Palestine has become a hot button topic worldwide in light of Israel’s overwhelming use of military force in Gaza and other Middle Eastern regions. Protests against American government and company support of Israel have been widespread, including airport protests such as one that blocked access to Chicago O’Hare, as reported by Newsweek. Obviously, tech companies supporting Israel government and military activity have not avoided the fracas. The 28 employees fired for protesting join roughly 1,000 more that were let go by Google earlier this year in layoffs.

As the controversial activity of Israel in the Middle East continues to remain heated, it seems likely that it may be bleed over further into tech in similar manners such as this week’s firings at Google. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 18, 2024 9:25 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google fires 28 over Israel & labor condition protests

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 18, 2024 9:52 AM

      This is amazing, apparently a bunch of Google employees decided to flush their careers down the toilet to score twitter points

      https://www.reddit.com/r/TikTokCringe/comments/1c6wk9m/google_called_police_on_their_own_employees_for/
      https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1c6a9aw/several_google_employees_were_detained_at_googles

      Google sent out this memo earlier: https://imgur.com/a/d75Wqfo

      A couple of fun photos, lmao at how they are all still masking up:
      https://imgur.com/8xRlr1L
      https://imgur.com/a/KGzqVya (love the pigtails)

      I get the concept behind civil disobedience, but this seems incredibly dumb/shortsighted. Good luck finding another job when you have to explain that you got fired for organizing a sit-in at your previous employer.

      • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 10:12 AM

        Twitter points? I think you misunderstand their position.

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 18, 2024 10:16 AM

          I understand their position, it just seems performative since there's no way these people honestly think that a sit-in would change how Google conducts business.

          • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 18, 2024 10:22 AM

            I think they feel very strongly that Israel is engaging in genocide, perhaps due to the 30,000 dead Palestinian children. Google is engaged with military contracts for the IDF. If I felt my company was engaged in this sort of behavior I too might go for "Twitter points". Twitter is just a tool to get a message out. Like when it helped the Arab spring. I think they don't care if they are fired because they no longer want to work for that kind of company. If they are good engineers they will find other jobs regardless of this.

            Note: I'm not here to argue the validity of the genocide claim. Merely to say that I admire people with strong convictions. Especially when they are willing to risk actual real world consequences for those convictions. Unlike say, your typical American who might not drink Bud Light over trans issues.

            • jim bone
              reply
              April 18, 2024 10:38 AM

              presumably most of them had some sense of the risks when they did a sit-in of the (cloud) CEO’s office. this was seemingly an intentional protest for a company they didn’t have a lot of interest in continuing to work for.

              if you think they inadvertently got themselves fired (ex: OP) and are now regretting their actions then there is a good chance that your brain is malfunctioning.

              • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 18, 2024 10:53 AM

                Yeah agree with this, that's kind of my pushback on MWM is about. They knew what they were doing and why they were doing it. I admire the conviction.

          • ThrawnInExile
            reply
            April 18, 2024 11:13 AM

            I think this is a bit unfair. They feel strongly about a war that is causing mass civilian deaths. The fact they are willing to sacrifice their careers to show their discontent shows how strong their feelings are on this subject.

            I think of the civil rights movement and how many protests happened that had no change on the business or laws or people. I'm guessing there were too many to count but they still did it because its important to stand a stand when injustice occurs. And a few did actually count when we look back and see pictures of police with dogs going up against peaceful protestors with their children.

            Yes, these protests are a long shot but like a lottery ticket the payoff can be significant when it does make a difference in the world.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 18, 2024 10:19 AM

          Their position was to do this at their place of employment and get fired? First amendment doesn’t apply here.

          • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 18, 2024 10:23 AM

            I don't have any problem with them being fired. Google has that right.

        • dajir legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 18, 2024 10:55 AM

          Yeah that's reductive and dismissive. I don't agree with them, but that's a completely unfair assessment.

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 11:09 AM

        About the masks..is this a California thing? I haven’t seen a group of people masked up in North America since 2021

    • autoexec.bat
      reply
      April 18, 2024 11:00 AM

      I thought Google only hired smart people.

      • dajir legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 11:03 AM

        It's 28 people, so... not bad?

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 18, 2024 11:06 AM

        I'd wager these people knew exactly what they were doing and what the outcome would be

Hello, Meet Lola