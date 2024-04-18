Google fires 28 over Israel & labor condition protests
Employees in Google offices in New York and California staged sit-ins, partially over the company contracting its cloud services to the Israeli government.
Protests at Google offices in New York and California have led to the firing of 28 employees this week. The employees that were terminated engaged in sit-in protests of labor conditions, as well as protests of Google Cloud contracts with the Israel government and military. Google issued a statement saying that these protests had taken over office spaces, defaced company property, impeded other workers and made them feel threatened.
Google’s statement over said protests was shared by sources such as Daily Wire journalist Kassy Akiva, who posted the statement via her personal social media. Reportedly, the protests in Google’s offices in Sunnyvale, California and New York went as far as to include a demonstration in in Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office. According to Google, the protests were in violation of its company policies, including its Code of Conduct, Policy on Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Concerns policies. Employees that refused to leave peacefully were arrested by police authorities and removed from the premises.
The situation between Israel and Palestine has become a hot button topic worldwide in light of Israel’s overwhelming use of military force in Gaza and other Middle Eastern regions. Protests against American government and company support of Israel have been widespread, including airport protests such as one that blocked access to Chicago O’Hare, as reported by Newsweek. Obviously, tech companies supporting Israel government and military activity have not avoided the fracas. The 28 employees fired for protesting join roughly 1,000 more that were let go by Google earlier this year in layoffs.
As the controversial activity of Israel in the Middle East continues to remain heated, it seems likely that it may be bleed over further into tech in similar manners such as this week’s firings at Google. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and news.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google fires 28 over Israel & labor condition protests
This is amazing, apparently a bunch of Google employees decided to flush their careers down the toilet to score twitter points
https://www.reddit.com/r/TikTokCringe/comments/1c6wk9m/google_called_police_on_their_own_employees_for/
https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1c6a9aw/several_google_employees_were_detained_at_googles
Google sent out this memo earlier: https://imgur.com/a/d75Wqfo
A couple of fun photos, lmao at how they are all still masking up:
https://imgur.com/8xRlr1L
https://imgur.com/a/KGzqVya (love the pigtails)
I get the concept behind civil disobedience, but this seems incredibly dumb/shortsighted. Good luck finding another job when you have to explain that you got fired for organizing a sit-in at your previous employer.
I think they feel very strongly that Israel is engaging in genocide, perhaps due to the 30,000 dead Palestinian children. Google is engaged with military contracts for the IDF. If I felt my company was engaged in this sort of behavior I too might go for "Twitter points". Twitter is just a tool to get a message out. Like when it helped the Arab spring. I think they don't care if they are fired because they no longer want to work for that kind of company. If they are good engineers they will find other jobs regardless of this.
Note: I'm not here to argue the validity of the genocide claim. Merely to say that I admire people with strong convictions. Especially when they are willing to risk actual real world consequences for those convictions. Unlike say, your typical American who might not drink Bud Light over trans issues.
presumably most of them had some sense of the risks when they did a sit-in of the (cloud) CEO’s office. this was seemingly an intentional protest for a company they didn’t have a lot of interest in continuing to work for.
if you think they inadvertently got themselves fired (ex: OP) and are now regretting their actions then there is a good chance that your brain is malfunctioning.
I think this is a bit unfair. They feel strongly about a war that is causing mass civilian deaths. The fact they are willing to sacrifice their careers to show their discontent shows how strong their feelings are on this subject.
I think of the civil rights movement and how many protests happened that had no change on the business or laws or people. I'm guessing there were too many to count but they still did it because its important to stand a stand when injustice occurs. And a few did actually count when we look back and see pictures of police with dogs going up against peaceful protestors with their children.
Yes, these protests are a long shot but like a lottery ticket the payoff can be significant when it does make a difference in the world.
