Netflix's The Witcher will end with Season 5 Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the role of Geralt for the show's final two seasons.

Season 4 of The Witcher series on Netflix is officially in production. In announcing this, Netflix also revealed that The Witcher has also been renewed for its fifth and final season, which will be shot back-to-back with Season 4.

Netflix announced the season renewal and ending of The Witcher in a blog post this morning. The streaming company says that the final season of The Witcher will bring the story to a fitting conclusion and complete the adaptation of the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich provided on the news of Season 5 being the end for The Witcher.



Source: Netflix

It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.

We learned back in 2022 that The Witcher would be returning for a Season 4, and that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. However, it was previously unknown what the show’s future would look like beyond a fourth season. The Witcher was part of the early wave of critically acclaimed video game adaptations and spawned a prequel and spin-off show at Netflix.