Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The Netflix company overperformed versus analyst expectations on some of its most important metrics in its Q1 2024 earnings report.

It’s another season of quarterly earnings results as companies share their latest financial reporting, and Netflix is one of the first tech companies up this season to report. The company put out its Q1 2024 earnings results and it looked like good news for the most part. Netflix overcame analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS), putting up winning bottom lines in both metrics.

Netflix reported its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In its financial results, it Netflix reported a revenue of $9.37 billion. That was a enough to beat out a $9.25 billion estimate set by Wall Street analyst consensus. Meanwhile, Netflix’s EPS came in at $5.28 per share. That was not only more than the Wall Street analyst expectations that were set at $4.51 per share, but it also beat out the Earnings Whisper estimate that was set at $4.61 per share.

Netflix (NFLX) stock dipped, and then rose back up in after-hours trading following the release of the company's Q1 2024 earnings results.

Netflix has been flying high in a number of sections in the past few months. Shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and American Nightmare pulled in millions of viewers. Meanwhile, it has continued to build up the library of games offered in its new Netflix Games service, which recently saw the impeccable Hades come to play on mobile devices ahead of the much anticipated Hades 2. This and more likely helped Netflix to pull a subscriber count that also overperformed against expectations for the previous quarter.

Netflix put up some solid results to wrap up its Q1 2024 earnings results, but there’s plenty more companies reporting in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to our earnings results reporting as companies share their financials, right here at Shacknews.