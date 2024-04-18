Elgato announces Neo product line designed for simplicity The Facecam, Stream Deck, and Key Light are all receiving Neo versions.

Elgato is one of the biggest names when it comes to accessories necessary for streaming and creating content. The company has a suite of high-end products for creators to use, but is focusing on ease-of-use for its newest line. Elgato has announced six new products, part of the Neo Family, which are all designed to be simple for any user.

Elgato revealed its new Neo line in a post on its website this morning. The six new products are as follows: Key Light Neo ($89.99), Stream Deck Neo ($99.99), Facecam Neo ($99.00), Game Capture Neo ($119.99), Wave Neo ($89.99). A brief description on the website drives home the idea that Neo products are designed for users who may not have the greatest setup or rich production skills.



Source: Elgato

A true plug-and-play experience, Neo does it all right out of the box and at a moment’s notice. No tech skills or setup required.

Elgato’s Neo products feature a white design and are inspired by existing products sold by the company. Among the listed compatible services are Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, Spotify, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. It’s unclear if Elgato will look add more Neo products in the future, but you can expect to read the latest announcements right here on Shacknews.