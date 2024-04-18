New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elgato announces Neo product line designed for simplicity

The Facecam, Stream Deck, and Key Light are all receiving Neo versions.
Donovan Erskine
Elgato
Elgato is one of the biggest names when it comes to accessories necessary for streaming and creating content. The company has a suite of high-end products for creators to use, but is focusing on ease-of-use for its newest line. Elgato has announced six new products, part of the Neo Family, which are all designed to be simple for any user.

Elgato revealed its new Neo line in a post on its website this morning. The six new products are as follows: Key Light Neo ($89.99), Stream Deck Neo ($99.99), Facecam Neo ($99.00), Game Capture Neo ($119.99), Wave Neo ($89.99). A brief description on the website drives home the idea that Neo products are designed for users who may not have the greatest setup or rich production skills.

The Neo Stream Deck plugged into a laptop.

Source: Elgato

Elgato’s Neo products feature a white design and are inspired by existing products sold by the company. Among the listed compatible services are Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, Spotify, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. It’s unclear if Elgato will look add more Neo products in the future, but you can expect to read the latest announcements right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

