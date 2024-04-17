New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 17, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Action figure boxing match

I think the characters in the audience are my favorite part.

Another indie showcase with no Silksong

Next time for sure!

Boston Dynamics wants to eradicate humanity

Why does it stand up like that?

Scorsese doing a Sinatra movie with Leo

Feels like it's all passion projects for Scorsese at this point in his career. I'm here for it.

The best Scream sequel turned 13 this week

Rare horror film that ages like wine.

NBA player gets lifetime ban for gambling

A one-in-a-million opportunity thrown right into the trash. Insane story.

The effect bad reviews have on companies

Some great insight from Marques here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Jesse Plemmons in Civil War.
What kind of Bubbletron player are you?
Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

