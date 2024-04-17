Evening Reading - April 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Action figure boxing match

I think the characters in the audience are my favorite part.

Another indie showcase with no Silksong

THAT XBOX STORE LISTING! Are you telling me that just happened to pop up like that? No! They orchestrated it! TEAM CHERRY! They gave Silksong an ESRB RATING in AUSTRALIA! And I watched the Indie World! And I shouldn't have. I expected some kind of update! WHAT WAS I THINKING? pic.twitter.com/UlsxunynQ8 — anemone (@anemonesiac_) April 17, 2024

Next time for sure!

Boston Dynamics wants to eradicate humanity

Boston Dynamic just unveiled their newest Atlas robot. This is not a render. Oh my god



It's giving "call an ambulance... but not for me"https://t.co/mPUKDlW7WY pic.twitter.com/el3DKlTJT5 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2024

Why does it stand up like that?

Scorsese doing a Sinatra movie with Leo

Leonardo DiCaprio has been cast as Frank Sinatra in a biopic directed by Martin Scorsese



Jennifer Lawrence will star as his second wife Ava Gardner



(Source: https://t.co/2LNp4Q5Azt) pic.twitter.com/MO6pRBYvtS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 17, 2024

Feels like it's all passion projects for Scorsese at this point in his career. I'm here for it.

The best Scream sequel turned 13 this week

happy 13th anniversary to the best ghostface reveal pic.twitter.com/oYW1oTc1EL — evil (@evildeadthing) April 15, 2024

Rare horror film that ages like wine.

NBA player gets lifetime ban for gambling

Per league statement: The league’s investigation found that prior to the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and knew to be an… https://t.co/6oKyi0Fhty — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024

A one-in-a-million opportunity thrown right into the trash. Insane story.

The effect bad reviews have on companies

Some great insight from Marques here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What kind of Bubbletron player are you?

Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.