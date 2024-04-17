Evening Reading - April 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes brings adventure & suspense in May 2024
- Antonblast gets November 2024 release date
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate comes to Switch this summer
- Europa brings a lush adventure to the Switch in 2024, demo out today
- Homeworld 3 roadmap reveals post-launch content plans
- Animated Golden Axe show in the works at Comedy Central
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will introduce PlayStation Trophies & overlay to PC
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Action figure boxing match
This is fucking brilliant 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JJUt39aVr7— 🌬️Bongzeez💨 (@AntBongzeez) April 16, 2024
I think the characters in the audience are my favorite part.
Another indie showcase with no Silksong
THAT XBOX STORE LISTING! Are you telling me that just happened to pop up like that? No! They orchestrated it! TEAM CHERRY! They gave Silksong an ESRB RATING in AUSTRALIA! And I watched the Indie World! And I shouldn't have. I expected some kind of update! WHAT WAS I THINKING? pic.twitter.com/UlsxunynQ8— anemone (@anemonesiac_) April 17, 2024
Next time for sure!
Boston Dynamics wants to eradicate humanity
Boston Dynamic just unveiled their newest Atlas robot. This is not a render. Oh my god— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2024
It's giving "call an ambulance... but not for me"https://t.co/mPUKDlW7WY pic.twitter.com/el3DKlTJT5
Why does it stand up like that?
Scorsese doing a Sinatra movie with Leo
Leonardo DiCaprio has been cast as Frank Sinatra in a biopic directed by Martin Scorsese— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 17, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence will star as his second wife Ava Gardner
(Source: https://t.co/2LNp4Q5Azt) pic.twitter.com/MO6pRBYvtS
Feels like it's all passion projects for Scorsese at this point in his career. I'm here for it.
The best Scream sequel turned 13 this week
happy 13th anniversary to the best ghostface reveal pic.twitter.com/oYW1oTc1EL— evil (@evildeadthing) April 15, 2024
Rare horror film that ages like wine.
NBA player gets lifetime ban for gambling
Per league statement: The league’s investigation found that prior to the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and knew to be an… https://t.co/6oKyi0Fhty— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024
A one-in-a-million opportunity thrown right into the trash. Insane story.
The effect bad reviews have on companies
Some great insight from Marques here.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 17, 2024