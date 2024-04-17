Homeworld 3 roadmap reveals post-launch content plans Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed their plans for paid and free content in Homeworld 3 following its upcoming May release.

Homeworld 3’s launch is right around the corner, but even when it comes out in May 2024, the fun doesn’t stop there. Today, Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing shared a wealth of information about what’s ahead for the game after it comes out. It looks to be a solid mix of free and paid additional content that is planned for release throughout the rest of 2024 and part of 2025.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive shared the details of Homeworld 3’s post-launch content roadmap in a press release this week. It includes a look at what’s coming month-by-month starting in June, as well as a generally idea of what’s happening after October 2024.

As seen in the graphic above, players will be treated to a wealth of additional content planned for Homeworld 3, including the following:

June Free Content Drop: 10 new challenges and artifacts

July Paid DLC: New playable faction, 2 new fleets, a faction emblem and 10 new faction-specific challenges

August Free Content Drop: 10 new challenges, 5 new artifacts and new map

October Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, and faction emblem

Fourth Quarter Free Content Drop (timing TBD): New challenges, map, and more new content

Homeworld 3 has seen a few delays since it started development, pushing it back to May 2024, but a major finish line is finally in sight for the game. It has been quite a road for Blackbird Interactive, bringing this new entry in the beloved sci-fi space real-time strategy together for the fans. Moreover, BBI has brought interesting new features alongside the game’s regular campaign, including a roguelike multiplayer co-op mode called War Games. We tried the mode in a preview and came away thoroughly excited to play more, and it looks like some DLC will serve to bring more fun to the mode after it launches.

With Homeworld 3 set to launch in May and this post-launch content roadmap laid out, the future looks bright for Homeworld fans. Stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to the game’s launch.