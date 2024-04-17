Animated Golden Axe show in the works at Comedy Central Danny Pudi and Matthew Rhys have been tapped to join the voice cast.

Another week brings more video game adaptation news as Comedy Central is set to give Sega’s Golden Axe series the animated treatment. Comedy Central has ordered ten episodes of the show.

Variety reported the news of Comedy Central’s Golden Axe animated show this morning. The first episode of Golden Axe is being written by video game co-creators Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler, who will also serve as executive producers on the project. The voice talent in the Golden Axe show will include Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Lisa Gilroy, Liam McIntyre, and Carl Tart. An official synopsis for the Golden Axe show was also provided.



Source: SEGA

Golden Axe follows veteran warriors Ax Battler (McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Gilroy), and Gilius Thunderhead (Rhys) as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won’t seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib (Pudi) on their side.

The Golden Axe series began in 1989 and has lain dormant since 2008. However, Sega announced a new entry in the series during last year’s Game Awards. Now, we can add a television show to Sega’s attempt to breathe new life into the IP. Golden Axe is the latest in a flurry of video game movie and television adaptation announcements over the past few years, which you can read a comprehensive history of here on Shacknews.