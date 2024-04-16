Evening Reading - April 16, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of another fine day of posting and we’re more than halfway through the month of April. 2024 is passing us by in the blink of an eye and the good content and gaming keeps on coming. Even so, all good days must come to an end, and so must this one. We have another wonderful Evening Reading to leave you with, so please enjoy.

That’s why they called him the Macho King

King players on my promotion match pic.twitter.com/g9OXSZkLuz — Moonsault Slayer (@VolSkimmer) April 15, 2024

Also, King is absolutely degenerate in Tekken 8 and this video gives me nightmares for how close it is.

Spider-Cakes

Protect those pressed hams. Don’t tell anybody.

Smiling Guys

I think a Smiling Friends and Family Guy crossover would be a match made in hell, but this art is pretty good, so it can stay.

Look at this cute game

Serve up sushi as a robot chef in Rolling Hills, a life sim about running your own restaurant in a cozy village! Make new friends, discover peculiar recipes, and decorate your shop.



Coming to Steam, Xbox, and Game Pass on June 4th pic.twitter.com/qqfr8cGhPC — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) April 16, 2024

Rolling Hills looks adorable and Wholesome Games remains undefeated at presenting incredible gems.

An incredible Conan Interview

Watch the UNCUT version of Space Ghost 'Fire Ant' episode where he ditches his interview with Conan O'Brien to follow an ant for 11-minutes. pic.twitter.com/PUN1kXClxB — weston. (@westonplus) April 16, 2024

Space Ghost and Conan was the stuff of legends. This episode was 30 minutes long and they spent 11 minutes on this bit.

Walton Goggins never changes

The Wasteland's got its own golden rule. Thou shalt watch Walton Goggins in... well, anything really, including this behind-the-scenes look at becoming The Ghoul. pic.twitter.com/gEZpYZOrDK — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 16, 2024

Do you like him in the Fallout series? He’s pretty good.

