Evening Reading - April 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of another fine day of posting and we’re more than halfway through the month of April. 2024 is passing us by in the blink of an eye and the good content and gaming keeps on coming. Even so, all good days must come to an end, and so must this one. We have another wonderful Evening Reading to leave you with, so please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

That’s why they called him the Macho King

Also, King is absolutely degenerate in Tekken 8 and this video gives me nightmares for how close it is.

Spider-Cakes

Protect those pressed hams. Don’t tell anybody.

Smiling Guys

I think a Smiling Friends and Family Guy crossover would be a match made in hell, but this art is pretty good, so it can stay.

Look at this cute game

Rolling Hills looks adorable and Wholesome Games remains undefeated at presenting incredible gems.

An incredible Conan Interview

Space Ghost and Conan was the stuff of legends. This episode was 30 minutes long and they spent 11 minutes on this bit.

Walton Goggins never changes

Do you like him in the Fallout series? He’s pretty good.

And there you have it, Shackers. Thank you for tuning in for another fine Evening Reading. We appreciate you. If you'd like to help support our work, then consider Shacknews Mercury where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don't have one to enjoy Bubbletron. It's our free browser game in which you come up with your next trillion-dollar idea based on a daily-changing set of randomized prompts. Can you reach the day's best valuation and earn the Money Hat?

Bubbletron valuing a startup for an Alternative Energy Neural Network Sex Robot at $312,000,000,000
A sex robot that runs on alternative fuel and has access to all the best moves via a neural network sounds like a pretty good sex robot.
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for enjoying our latest Evening Reading. We hope you have a great night.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

