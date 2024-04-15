Evening Reading - April 15, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Looks like we've got a special puzzle today!

How good were old school operating systems?

Or maybe it's just the rose-tint of nostalgia.

It's much harder to burn 1 calorie than it is to eat it

It's always amazing how energy efficient our bodies are.

Get yourself a good Onslaught build right here

Are you having fun with Legend?

I've been enjoying a bit of Halo mods myself

Still working through Cursed Halo 3.

As promised, we continue watching!

There's so much to learn about Super Mario 64.

This mad lad has soloed Legend Onslaught

Incredible.

Super Mario 64 speedrunning

Again, fantastic game.

Oh no

Sometimes tech has to stumble a bit before we find what works.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! You should definitely also check out Bubbletron and see if you can get today's highest valuation!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.