Evening Reading - April 15, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Looks like we've got a special puzzle today!

How good were old school operating systems?

Or maybe it's just the rose-tint of nostalgia.

It's much harder to burn 1 calorie than it is to eat it

It's always amazing how energy efficient our bodies are.

Get yourself a good Onslaught build right here

Are you having fun with Legend?

I've been enjoying a bit of Halo mods myself

Still working through Cursed Halo 3.

As promised, we continue watching!

There's so much to learn about Super Mario 64.

This mad lad has soloed Legend Onslaught

Incredible.

Super Mario 64 speedrunning

Again, fantastic game.

Oh no

Sometimes tech has to stumble a bit before we find what works.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola