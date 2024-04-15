Nintendo to skip Gamescom 2024 A Nintendo spokesperson said the company will be bowing out of Gamescom this year in favor of other events.

As Gamescom 2024 approaches at the end of summer, it looks like one of the bigger players is already stepping back from participation. Nintendo has announced it will be skipping Gamescom this year. While the company claimed Gamescom is still a major part of its calendar year, it claims it will be using 2024 to explore other German events.

This news came via a report from German publication Games Wirtschaft, which claimed to have received a statement from a Nintendo spokeperson. According to the spokesperson, Nintendo is eyeing other events in the nation throughout the year:

Gamescom is a central event in Nintendo’s event calendar. This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against taking part in Cologne. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch as part of other Germany-wide events.

Nintendo may be more wary of big events after rumors began at Gamescom 2023 that it had shared dev kits of a sequel console to the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo

The move to exit Gamescom in 2024 is particularly interesting, considering that even as E3 was toppling and Nintendo chose to bow out there, it still attended Gamescom. However, Gamescom 2023 was also where rumors sprang up about “dev kits” for the still-in-development sequel to the Nintendo Switch, which the president of the company vehemently denied. At this point, it seems well known that Nintendo is working on its next big thing. However, it’s unknown as to whether those rumors had any effect on Nintendo’s decision.

Regardless, the company seems to be one of the first big names to step aside from Gamescom 2024 festivities. As the Cologne, Germany-based event gathers its resources, stay tuned for more Gamescom news ahead of its dates in August 2024.