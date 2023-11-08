Nintendo president denies rumored Gamescom 'Switch 2' secret dev showcases President Shuntaro Furukawa also dismissed recently discovered patents suggesting a splitting handheld console.

Throughout much of 2023, rumors have been rampant about new Nintendo consoles to follow the Switch. However, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently put his foot down on the most prominent recent rumors. Where previous reporting suggested that a “Nintendo Switch 2” prototype was demonstrated behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023, Furukawa said those reports are untrue. He also dismissed recently discovered patents that suggested Nintendo is working on a handheld-capable console that splits into two parts.

President Shuntaro Furukawa spoke to the recent Super Switch rumors via Japanese news outlet Mainichi, as reported by Eurogamer. According to Furukawa, reports of supposed Gamescom demonstrations where Nintendo may have shown off a prototype were false.

“Rumours are circulating mainly on the internet as if they were public information, but they are inaccurate,” Furukawa told Mainichi.

Supposedly, several publishers were invited behind closed doors to see souped up versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Unreal Engine 5 Matrix Awakens demo. Furukawa seems to imply these meetings never happened and nothing of the sort was shown.

Nintendo's patent of a dual-screened, handheld gaming device drew even more speculation about what Nintendo is up to with a possible upcoming console.

Source: WIPO

Furukawa goes on to address the matters of the recently discovered patents by Nintendo on new technology. These patents suggested a dual-screen, handheld gaming device that could separated into two pieces, allowing one to play on the base while setting the top screen in a separate place to play. When asked about the patents, Furukawa claimed that Nintendo patents technology regularly, but that doesn’t mean said tech will be implemented in a new device, nor is it indicative of an upcoming product that will be made available to the public.

Nintendo has been coy in the past about products that came to light ahead of launch, and it could be the case here. However, if the company has anything to say about it, Nintendo Switch 2 and/or a Super Switch aren’t a thing… Not yet anyways. Stay tuned for further updates on this story as they drop.