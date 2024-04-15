AFK Journey Promo Codes & how to redeem
Here's a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey that you can redeem for currency and resources.
If you’re looking to build a formidable team in AFK Journey, you’ll need to acquire as many resources as possible. In addition to grinding the game’s various modes, resources can be instantly added to your inventory through special Promo Codes courtesy of developer Lilith Games. We’ve created a list of all the currently active Promo Codes in AFK Journey to help you during your adventure.
How to redeem codes in AFK Journey
To redeem a Promo Code in AFK Journey:
- Tap your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
- Press the gear icon from the list of buttons on the right.
- Select the ‘Others’ tab.
- Tap ‘Promo Code’ under the ‘Others’ section.
- Enter the Promo Code and tap the checkmark.
AFK Journey Promo Codes
Here’s a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey, as shared by either Lilith Games or members of the community:
|AFK Journey Promo Codes
|Promo Code
|Rewards
|AFKJN2024
|188 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyCreator
|200 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyArt
|327 diamonds & 16k gold
|AFKJourneyPAX
|400 diamonds & 40k gold
|AFKJourneyTT
|88 diamonds & 16k gold
|AFKJourneyZanny
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyCarbot
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneySqueezie
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyMSA
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyDE
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyVIVA
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyTGT
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyCMK
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyNOGLA
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyVG
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyLGIO
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyJoshDUB
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyJianhao
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyRug
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyPG0
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneySpecialedd
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyPreston
|200 diamonds & 20k gold
|AFKJourneyHi
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
|AFKJourneyAlpharad
|100 diamonds & 18k gold
Those Promo Codes should give you a solid boost during your time with AFK Journey. Be sure to bookmark this guide as we’ll be updating it as old Promo Codes expire and new ones are released.
