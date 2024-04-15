AFK Journey Promo Codes & how to redeem Here's a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey that you can redeem for currency and resources.

If you’re looking to build a formidable team in AFK Journey, you’ll need to acquire as many resources as possible. In addition to grinding the game’s various modes, resources can be instantly added to your inventory through special Promo Codes courtesy of developer Lilith Games. We’ve created a list of all the currently active Promo Codes in AFK Journey to help you during your adventure.

How to redeem codes in AFK Journey



Source: FARLIGHT

To redeem a Promo Code in AFK Journey:

Tap your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.

Press the gear icon from the list of buttons on the right.

Select the ‘Others’ tab.

Tap ‘Promo Code’ under the ‘Others’ section.

Enter the Promo Code and tap the checkmark.

AFK Journey Promo Codes

Here’s a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey, as shared by either Lilith Games or members of the community:

AFK Journey Promo Codes Promo Code Rewards AFKJN2024 188 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyCreator 200 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyArt 327 diamonds & 16k gold AFKJourneyPAX 400 diamonds & 40k gold AFKJourneyTT 88 diamonds & 16k gold AFKJourneyZanny 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyCarbot 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneySqueezie 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyMSA 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyDE 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyVIVA 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyTGT 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyCMK 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyNOGLA 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyVG 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyLGIO 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyJoshDUB 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyJianhao 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyRug 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyPG0 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneySpecialedd 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyPreston 200 diamonds & 20k gold AFKJourneyHi 100 diamonds & 18k gold AFKJourneyAlpharad 100 diamonds & 18k gold

Those Promo Codes should give you a solid boost during your time with AFK Journey. Be sure to bookmark this guide as we’ll be updating it as old Promo Codes expire and new ones are released.