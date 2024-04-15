New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AFK Journey Promo Codes & how to redeem

Here's a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey that you can redeem for currency and resources.
1

If you’re looking to build a formidable team in AFK Journey, you’ll need to acquire as many resources as possible. In addition to grinding the game’s various modes, resources can be instantly added to your inventory through special Promo Codes courtesy of developer Lilith Games. We’ve created a list of all the currently active Promo Codes in AFK Journey to help you during your adventure.

How to redeem codes in AFK Journey

AFK Journey characters walking across a bridge.

Source: FARLIGHT

To redeem a Promo Code in AFK Journey:

  • Tap your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Press the gear icon from the list of buttons on the right.
  • Select the ‘Others’ tab.
  • Tap ‘Promo Code’ under the ‘Others’ section.
  • Enter the Promo Code and tap the checkmark.

AFK Journey Promo Codes

Here’s a list of active Promo Codes in AFK Journey, as shared by either Lilith Games or members of the community:

AFK Journey Promo Codes
Promo Code Rewards
AFKJN2024 188 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyCreator 200 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyArt 327 diamonds & 16k gold
AFKJourneyPAX 400 diamonds & 40k gold
AFKJourneyTT 88 diamonds & 16k gold
AFKJourneyZanny 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyCarbot 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneySqueezie 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyMSA 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyDE 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyVIVA 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyTGT 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyCMK 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyNOGLA 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyVG 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyLGIO 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyJoshDUB 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyJianhao 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyRug 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyPG0 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneySpecialedd 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyPreston 200 diamonds & 20k gold
AFKJourneyHi 100 diamonds & 18k gold
AFKJourneyAlpharad 100 diamonds & 18k gold

Those Promo Codes should give you a solid boost during your time with AFK Journey. Be sure to bookmark this guide as we’ll be updating it as old Promo Codes expire and new ones are released.

