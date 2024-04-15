New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Keanu Reeves cast as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The Matrix and John Wick star will voice Sonic's iconic nemesis.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will speed into theaters this December, bringing about the latest adventure in Paramount’s live-action adaptation of Sega’s beloved platforming game series. We already knew that the sequel was set to introduce Shadow the Hedgehog to the film series, and we now know who will be lending their voice to the iconic adversary. Keanu Reeves has been cast as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Following a flurry of rumors, Keanu Reeves’ casting in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This past week, Paramount debuted the first footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for Cinemacon attendees but said it was keeping the casting of Shadow under wraps.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Source: CD Prokjekt RED

Keanu Reeves is the latest star to join the Sonic film series, joining the likes of Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik). It’s unclear what role Shadow will have in the movie but he’ll likely serve as an antagonist for Sonic and the gang.

Keanu Reeves is no newcomer to the world of video game IP, having famously played Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. As we await the first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, stay right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

