Tesla (TSLA) to lay off 10% of employees

CEO Elon Musk says Tesla needs to reduce costs and increase productivity.
Donovan Erskine
27

Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, will lay off 10 percent of its workforce, a massive round of reductions that’ll see thousands of employees lose their jobs. The move comes just over a week before Tesla (TSLA) is set to share its earnings report for the latest financial quarter.

Tesla’s imminent layoffs were announced by CEO Elon Musk in an internal memo to employees, which was obtained by CNBC. “As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk wrote.

A side shot of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Source: Tesla

The news of layoffs at Tesla caused the stock to take a hit, dropping as low as $164.80 after starting the day at $170.20. Earlier this month, Tesla reported an 8.5 percent drop in annual vehicle deliveries. It was the first time the EV company saw a decline in deliveries year-over-year since the pandemic began in 2020.

With Tesla set to cut thousands of jobs, even more attention will be on the EV company when it reports its quarterly earnings next week. For more on Tesla and Elon Musk’s other business dealings, Shacknews has what you need to know.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 15, 2024 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) to lay off 10% of employees

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 15, 2024 6:00 AM

      Tesla cutting 10% or 14,000 jobs

      https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/15/tesla-cut-jobs-elon-musk-staff

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 15, 2024 6:50 AM

        10 days after saying this

        https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-says-boosting-tesla-095524709.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmluZy5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACTPOxCvUYn4NENSDVt-XfpdBSJPyso9feVCstv4Wp6k9QHQX4fwYie99tRSji4t7BwoVVMQcp6FUQk5-4YdNNXLDTpX9WoJ72grxIfwQ-Qn8XJa3Vw2pdQ8eujNOioLLkW4dk2QrjnYuaJif52ccvm_2844Imusrv8XuyKByYJq

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:06 AM

          You are getting a pay increase...

          ...courtesy of the person next to you.

      • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 15, 2024 6:51 AM

        "The reported move follows a difficult start to the year for the electric carmaker, which missed market expectations with first-quarter sales figures. Tesla said it had made approximately 387,000 deliveries to customers in the first quarter of 2024, missing market expectations by about 13%. It was its first fall in deliveries in nearly four years.

        The company cited production problems caused by unforeseen factors such as attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and an arson attack on its European factory, but the figures also pointed to a softening in global demand.

        Musk dismissed comments that his divisive persona had caused a downturn in sales and pointed to similarly poor figures from the Chinese rival BYD, saying it was a “tough quarter for everyone”.

        Tesla has manufacturing sites in California, Nevada, Texas and New York in the US as well as plants in Germany and China.        "

        • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:12 AM

          ...as attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and an arson attack on its European factory and a dipshit ceo that cant shut up...

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:16 AM

          “unforeseen factors” lol

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 7:26 AM

            China did the usual deal. You got a few years to make money then they have cloned your processes.

            The amount of money from the Chinese government into BYD, having mastered electric cars courtesy of Elon, is just another notch in the “unforeseen factors” in doing business in China.

            And people wonder why the iPhone isn’t doing wel there either …

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 15, 2024 7:20 AM

        I'd never buy one of those things, anything he does is tarnished for me

        • bcyde legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:28 AM

          Yeah, I don't want to support him anymore, but even if I bought from a different EV manufacturer, they still have the best charging network so if they open up to other EVs I might still end up charging there if I was traveling really long distances.

          • digital_d legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 7:30 AM

            They did. Most EV manufacturers have committed to moving to the NACS (Tesla) power plug on their vehicles.

        • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:29 AM

          Yep. If it's Musk related, it goes to the bottom of my options.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:29 AM

          Same thing

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:30 AM

          I’m still stunned the board of Tesla didn’t forcibly eject him

          It’s only going to get worse

          • jcutner legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 7:50 AM

            same. tesla itself is fine, but he's a curse to them.

          • kanix legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 15, 2024 8:10 AM

            You wouldn't be if you see who makes up the board and the bullshit they have dealt with up to now.

            Here are two

            James Murdoch, an independent director and the former CEO of 21st Century Fox
            Kimbal Musk, a director and the brother of Elon Musk

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 15, 2024 8:17 AM

            He's been scamming them for years:

            https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/09/solarcity-was-insolvent-when-tesla-paid-2-6-billion-to-buy-it-lawsuit-says/

            On October 28, 2016, as a ruse to ensure Tesla stockholders approved its acquisition of bankrupt Solar City, bailing out both his family and himself, Elon Musk revealed a solar roof tile that was entirely fake, as were the roofs on display at the event. Some shareholders sued, but conveniently retiring Delaware judge Joseph Slights decided that "stock price, bro" should prevail and it did (at least so far).

            https://www.threads.net/@machineplanet_saf/post/C5wmqVjPhB8

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 8:29 AM

            look at the board. there was a big profile by the wsj on them earlier this year. most of them are folks who elon has moved large amounts of stock too. in ways that is probably something a strong FCC would deal with. but, yeah

            • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 15, 2024 9:39 AM

              Yep makes sense. Keep em rich, keep your inner circle in favor. Very much a monarchy

              They are cutting TEN PERCENT of global workforce and the board approved the cyber truck fiasco instead of focusing on their brilliant 4 competitive product lines

              All hail the king, long live the king

              He is openly toxic to any brand or product now and no one seems to care

              • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 15, 2024 9:57 AM

                im most cases, boards don't have input or approval for products. boards focus on the ceo's performance, governance, ceo succession, and financial review.

                now, in a board with elon as ceo and majority shareholder, who the fuck knows

          • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 10:04 AM

            He controls the board, though. They tried to give him a considerable comp package a while back, and we're only stopped by a judge in Delaware.

        • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:02 AM

          Yup

        • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:09 AM

          yep, and as i say that as a current modely owner who is happy with the car. if this asshole is still at tesla, i'm going back to volvo next.

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 8:47 AM

            Unfortunately all good alternatives, including Volvo, will be more expensive and Tesla. It sucks out there.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 15, 2024 7:26 AM

        They are being decimated.

        • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:35 AM

          But they were all bad

        • rtjd22 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 7:51 AM

          Thumbs up for an actually proper use of the word.

      • kill9
        reply
        April 15, 2024 7:32 AM

        Meanwhile… https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1779285783234642337

      • FormerHPB legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 15, 2024 7:55 AM

        Hope they aren't letting anyone go in quality control.

        https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1779612564579647789?t=djRXa3gUdT_1zNQw4AfPzw&s=19

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:02 AM

          His fault for beta testing Elon's ambien fueled fever dream

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:02 AM

          https://www.threads.net/@gwhitta/post/C5ySBEzPNcf

          note: do not attempt to put Cybertruck through car wash. do not taunt Cybertruck. do not expose Cybertruck to irony.

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:06 AM

          That one is seriously wild. If that's generally repeatable that seems like a big lawsuit to me

        • Safe For Work
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:13 AM

          Your tax dollars at work

        • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:23 AM

          So there no mechanical fastener holding that on to the pedal? Just glue of some sort?

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 8:52 AM

          Love 7000 pound trucks going 120 mph

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 9:15 AM

          I just read they halted the production of this model.

        • aldraek legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 9:19 AM

          designed by the very best managers, I'm sure

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 10:05 AM

          Tesla has quality control?

          • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 15, 2024 10:22 AM

            Perhaps hey check if everything is glued together to spec by wiggling it until it starts to come loose. That way you know the assembly line did it properly!

          • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 15, 2024 11:10 AM

            Quality control is for boring, slow big companies, not fast chaotic startups doing important work for humanity

        • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 10:23 AM

          Just legal and PR.

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 15, 2024 10:48 AM

          Holy shit that's so simple a flaw but oh so bad. How the hell did nobody catch that as a potential problem? Thank god the break overrides the accelerator pedal.

    • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 15, 2024 9:44 AM

      There go all the women and minorities, am I right??

    • rtjd22 legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 15, 2024 10:29 AM

      I had a thread a week or so ago about the value of the employees at TSLA that I had the opportunity to engage with. They should be replaced with kiosks for a superior experience.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 15, 2024 11:45 AM

      Related, ready to pay for Twitter? New users may have to.

      https://imgur.com/a/T9vJCyL

    • stgdz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 15, 2024 2:59 PM

      Wonder if this still applies
      https://imgur.com/6GcpU52

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 15, 2024 3:46 PM

      Someone competent would have released an EV that everyone wanted. Instead we got junk like the Cybertruck while China played Musk and are cranking out mass market EVs.

      The $25000 model is dead, the Semi still isn't in mass production, the Roadster has been MIA since 2019, the Cybertruck is a dud, and now Musk is trying to rope investors with robotaxis that there is still no realistic timeline for.

      Tesla was an EV leader and now there is real threat of falling behind because it chased Musk's projects and fantasies as other manufacturers start catching up with their own battery production capacity.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 15, 2024 3:47 PM

        The funny thing is that the $25k model was on his roadmap, and he abandoned that for increasingly more expensive high margin vehicles that nobody wants to buy.

