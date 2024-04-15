Tesla (TSLA) to lay off 10% of employees
CEO Elon Musk says Tesla needs to reduce costs and increase productivity.
Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, will lay off 10 percent of its workforce, a massive round of reductions that’ll see thousands of employees lose their jobs. The move comes just over a week before Tesla (TSLA) is set to share its earnings report for the latest financial quarter.
Tesla’s imminent layoffs were announced by CEO Elon Musk in an internal memo to employees, which was obtained by CNBC. “As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk wrote.
The news of layoffs at Tesla caused the stock to take a hit, dropping as low as $164.80 after starting the day at $170.20. Earlier this month, Tesla reported an 8.5 percent drop in annual vehicle deliveries. It was the first time the EV company saw a decline in deliveries year-over-year since the pandemic began in 2020.
With Tesla set to cut thousands of jobs, even more attention will be on the EV company when it reports its quarterly earnings next week. For more on Tesla and Elon Musk’s other business dealings, Shacknews has what you need to know.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) to lay off 10% of employees
Tesla cutting 10% or 14,000 jobs
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/15/tesla-cut-jobs-elon-musk-staff
10 days after saying this
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-says-boosting-tesla-095524709.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmluZy5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACTPOxCvUYn4NENSDVt-XfpdBSJPyso9feVCstv4Wp6k9QHQX4fwYie99tRSji4t7BwoVVMQcp6FUQk5-4YdNNXLDTpX9WoJ72grxIfwQ-Qn8XJa3Vw2pdQ8eujNOioLLkW4dk2QrjnYuaJif52ccvm_2844Imusrv8XuyKByYJq
"The reported move follows a difficult start to the year for the electric carmaker, which missed market expectations with first-quarter sales figures. Tesla said it had made approximately 387,000 deliveries to customers in the first quarter of 2024, missing market expectations by about 13%. It was its first fall in deliveries in nearly four years.
The company cited production problems caused by unforeseen factors such as attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and an arson attack on its European factory, but the figures also pointed to a softening in global demand.
Musk dismissed comments that his divisive persona had caused a downturn in sales and pointed to similarly poor figures from the Chinese rival BYD, saying it was a “tough quarter for everyone”.
Tesla has manufacturing sites in California, Nevada, Texas and New York in the US as well as plants in Germany and China."
China did the usual deal. You got a few years to make money then they have cloned your processes.
The amount of money from the Chinese government into BYD, having mastered electric cars courtesy of Elon, is just another notch in the “unforeseen factors” in doing business in China.
And people wonder why the iPhone isn’t doing wel there either …
Elon chose not to make mass market vehicles and BYD stepped in. Someone can say it is unfair all they want but Elon threw whatever lead he had, one where he traded the cheap EVs on his roadmap for expensive boondoggles that nobody wants.
He's been scamming them for years:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/09/solarcity-was-insolvent-when-tesla-paid-2-6-billion-to-buy-it-lawsuit-says/
On October 28, 2016, as a ruse to ensure Tesla stockholders approved its acquisition of bankrupt Solar City, bailing out both his family and himself, Elon Musk revealed a solar roof tile that was entirely fake, as were the roofs on display at the event. Some shareholders sued, but conveniently retiring Delaware judge Joseph Slights decided that "stock price, bro" should prevail and it did (at least so far).
https://www.threads.net/@machineplanet_saf/post/C5wmqVjPhB8
Yep makes sense. Keep em rich, keep your inner circle in favor. Very much a monarchy
They are cutting TEN PERCENT of global workforce and the board approved the cyber truck fiasco instead of focusing on their brilliant 4 competitive product lines
All hail the king, long live the king
He is openly toxic to any brand or product now and no one seems to care
Hope they aren't letting anyone go in quality control.
https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1779612564579647789?t=djRXa3gUdT_1zNQw4AfPzw&s=19
https://www.threads.net/@gwhitta/post/C5ySBEzPNcf
note: do not attempt to put Cybertruck through car wash. do not taunt Cybertruck. do not expose Cybertruck to irony.
but the vibes are worth it https://www.threads.net/@dankim312/post/C5KCQayrPJs
Someone competent would have released an EV that everyone wanted. Instead we got junk like the Cybertruck while China played Musk and are cranking out mass market EVs.
The $25000 model is dead, the Semi still isn't in mass production, the Roadster has been MIA since 2019, the Cybertruck is a dud, and now Musk is trying to rope investors with robotaxis that there is still no realistic timeline for.
Tesla was an EV leader and now there is real threat of falling behind because it chased Musk's projects and fantasies as other manufacturers start catching up with their own battery production capacity.
