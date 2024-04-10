New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 10, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Turning a watch into Stratagem keypad.

I wish I was this creative. This is dope.

Stardew 1.6.4 is on the way

ConcernedApe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Margot Robbie is producing a Monopoly movie

You know what, why not!

15 years since the Hannah Montana movie

A Donovan Evening Reading means 2000s Disney channel nostalgia!

The Boys Season 4 is done

Can't wait. Bring it on.

Is Kazuya the swaggiest character in Smash?

Are we forgetting that Hero exists?

First trailer for Joker 2

I'm sure people will be totally normal about this movie!

Concept art for The Princess and the Frog

Stunning, still one of my favorites of the Disney princess flicks.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout.
Playing Bubbletron would be a great way to kill time in the vault.
Source: Prime Video

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

