Evening Reading - April 10, 2024

Turning a watch into Stratagem keypad.

I wish I was this creative. This is dope.

Stardew 1.6.4 is on the way

There's another PC patch underway (1.6.4), which will fix more bugs and add a few goodies as well. It should be out some time next week — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2024

ConcernedApe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Margot Robbie is producing a Monopoly movie

‘Monopoly’ Movie in the Works From Margot Robbie and Lionsgate https://t.co/wCPE7pNlgJ pic.twitter.com/ZeRPVTAFgC — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 10, 2024

You know what, why not!

15 years since the Hannah Montana movie

Hannah Montana: The Movie was released 15 years ago today 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UdrdDpmQ7C — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 10, 2024

A Donovan Evening Reading means 2000s Disney channel nostalgia!

The Boys Season 4 is done

As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on @PrimeVideo. @TheBoysTV #theboystv — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) April 10, 2024

Can't wait. Bring it on.

Is Kazuya the swaggiest character in Smash?

crazy how kazuya the only character with any actual drip in the entire smash roster pic.twitter.com/KGNkiDingG — TCNick3 (@TCNick3) April 9, 2024

Are we forgetting that Hero exists?

First trailer for Joker 2

I'm sure people will be totally normal about this movie!

Concept art for The Princess and the Frog

Have some concept art from The Princess and the Frog by Armand Baltazar. pic.twitter.com/BsU1FRdhho — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) April 10, 2024

Stunning, still one of my favorites of the Disney princess flicks.

