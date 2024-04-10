What the Car? gets PC release date and free Steam demo The makers of What The Golf? have issued a release date for their next game in the series while also releasing a demo on Steam.

Developer Triband has been having a blast over the past several years asking itself "What the ___?" The studio first broke out with the release of cult hit What the Golf? and has since enthralled VR audiences with What the Bat? For the past year, the series has found a home on Apple Arcade with What the Car? and it now looks like the time has come for its latest entry to reach a wider audience. On Wednesday, Triband announced a Steam release date for What the Car? while also dropping a free demo on Valve's storefront.

What the Car? is supposedly a racing game, at least it is on paper. Players control a car with legs and run across hundreds of stages, getting caught in all sorts of random mayhem along the way. Unlike 'Golf,' What the Car? has a more linear narrative and features a full world to explore. If that's not enough entertainment, Triband is also offering a full level creator.

Triband originally released What the Car? on Apple Arcade back in 2023. Those who can't wait for the PC version can head over to the Apple ecosystem and get the full game right now. It has already garnered plenty of acclaim with a DICE Award for Mobile Game of the Year among its accolades.



Source: Triband

Shacknews recently took a look at What the Car? during our time at this year's Game Developers Conference. Those interested in learning more can check out our full preview. We'll be on the lookout for Triband's latest when What the Car? comes to Steam on Thursday, September 5.