Slay the Spire 2 revealed, hits Steam Early Access in 2025

Mega Crit has announced that it's working on a sequel to Slay the Spire.
Donovan Erskine
Slay the Spire is one of the most beloved indies of the past decade and fans will be delighted to know that a sequel is on the way. Mega Crit has announced that Slay the Spire 2 is in development, and that it’ll hit Steam Early Access next year.

Mega Crit announced Slay the Spire 2 with a trailer during the Triple-i Showcase today. The cinematic trailer depicts three characters as they approach the titular spire. Mega Crit neglected to share any gameplay details, but it’s likely that Slay the Spire will feature the roguelike deck-building gameplay that made the first game such a hit.

The end of the announcement trailer for Slay the Spire 2 features a voice that says “hello… again.” In the description of the trailer on YouTube, Mega Crit teased the set-up for the Slay the Spire sequel: “Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors…”

Slay the Spire 2’s 2025 Steam Early Access release date will place it roughly eight years after the release of the first game. To keep up with the increasingly crowded calendar of upcoming video game releases, stay right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

