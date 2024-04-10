Slay the Spire 2 revealed, hits Steam Early Access in 2025 Mega Crit has announced that it's working on a sequel to Slay the Spire.

Slay the Spire is one of the most beloved indies of the past decade and fans will be delighted to know that a sequel is on the way. Mega Crit has announced that Slay the Spire 2 is in development, and that it’ll hit Steam Early Access next year.

Mega Crit announced Slay the Spire 2 with a trailer during the Triple-i Showcase today. The cinematic trailer depicts three characters as they approach the titular spire. Mega Crit neglected to share any gameplay details, but it’s likely that Slay the Spire will feature the roguelike deck-building gameplay that made the first game such a hit.

The end of the announcement trailer for Slay the Spire 2 features a voice that says “hello… again.” In the description of the trailer on YouTube, Mega Crit teased the set-up for the Slay the Spire sequel: “Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors…”

Slay the Spire 2’s 2025 Steam Early Access release date will place it roughly eight years after the release of the first game. To keep up with the increasingly crowded calendar of upcoming video game releases, stay right here on Shacknews.