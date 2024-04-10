Marvel Snap April 10, 2024 patch notes nerf Alioth and Zabu Second Dinner has brought a massive change to Alioth in the latest Marvel Snap update.

Second Dinner has released the newest patch for its card battler Marvel Snap. The update addresses several bugs and makes a huge change to Alioth, one of the game’s most controversial cards.

Marvel Snap April 10, 2024 patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

The following patch notes were shared to the Marvel Snap website this morning.

General Updates

Features

Cosmetics Shop - a new section in the Shop

Here, players can find cosmetics (that aren’t Variants) for sale on rotation.

Players can expect to find Avatars and Emotes available for Gold.



Bonus Boosters section

The Fast Upgrade section has been renamed to Bonus Boosters

Everything works the same as before, except… You get… Wait for it… BONUS BOOSTERS!

You no longer have to worry about having enough boosters. Just upgrade your cards as you usually would with credits and the missing boosters are included.

As before, there will be 3 cards available to upgrade every 8 hours.

Custom Card - When editing a Custom Card, you can now assign split combinations (such as “Ink and Black Glimmer” or “Foil and Rainbow Tone”) you’ve earned on one Variant to any other Variant artwork.

As a result, when you Infinity Split a card, you are guaranteed to not get a duplicate combination.

New Feature: Card/Location Reaction Wheel

Tap-and-hold (or click-and-hold on PC) on a Card or Location to bring up the Reaction Wheel to quickly React with an emoji to your opponent!

Audio & Visual Effects

The following Cards and Locations now have Visual and Audio Effects:

Leader

Legion

Mirage

Hazmat

Patriot

Agent Coulson

The Hood/Demon

Wakandan Throne Room

Triskelion

Balance Updates

We've only got a handful of changes for this patch, but we expect them to be fairly impactful, and perhaps even require some follow-up in the OTA next week–time will tell! Let's dive in.

Card Updates

Alioth

[Old] 6/2 - On Reveal: Destroy all unrevealed enemy cards here.

[New] 6/8 - On Reveal: Remove the text from all unrevealed enemy cards here.

Zabu

[Old] 2/2 - Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

[New] 2/3 - On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less.

Sandman

[Old] 5/4 - Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.

[New] 5/7 - On Reveal: Players can only play 1 card next turn.

Lady Deathstrike

[Old] 5/4 - On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

[New] 5/7 - On Reveal: Destroy each card here with 3 or less Power.

Strong Guy

[Old] 3/3 - Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.

[New] 3/3 - Ongoing: +6 Power if your hand has one or fewer cards.

Shadow King (text update)

[Old] 2/2 - On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.

[New] 2/2 - On Reveal: Set all cards here to their base Power.

Pixie (text update)

[Old] 2/1 - On Reveal: Shuffle the Costs of all cards in your deck that started there.

[New] 2/1 - On Reveal: Shuffle the base Costs of all cards in your deck that started there.

Bug Fixes

Card and Location Logic Fixes in 26.x

Fixed an issue that caused the cards destroyed by Yondu to not always be visible to the Yondu player

Fixed an issue with Cannonball that could cause an exception and Aw Snap to occur

Players should no longer Aw Snap after White Palace triggers if their opponent’s hand is empty

Beast’s cost reduction should now properly apply to Nico Minoru

Fixed an issue that could on rare occasions cause cards destroyed by Nico Minoru to be shuffled back into the deck and seen as valid targets for Lockjaw

A duplicated She-Hulk created by Moon Girl being played on Grand Central should show the proper cost reductions

Inspecting Morph after it’s been turned into another card should now properly show that is was created by Morph

VFX & SFX Fixes in 26.x

Kang’s rewind VFX should now be rendering correctly on the button itself

Darkhawk’s VFX should no longer be disabled when he is forcibly moved

Knowhere’s VFX should no longer play in its previous position if moved by something like Quake

Corvus Glaive’s energy VFX should no longer play every turn instead of just once

Great Portal’s VFX should now adjust position and not always display in the center

When an opponent discards Swarm’s VFX should be properly positioned

Cards claimed off the Collection Track should now properly show the card’s asset on the track itself

Nico Minoru’s VFX should now display properly when she’s initially drawn to hand

Fixed a positioning issue with Nico Minoru’s destroy card VFX when it targeted a card that didn’t go to the graveyard

Hope Summers should no longer show +2 when your opponent plays her

Morbius’ VFX and SFX should no longer fire when the game ends

The VFX for cards affected by High Evolutionary should no longer be disabled when Starlight Citadel swaps location positions

Nico Minoru’s VFX should no longer remain on a location if she’s shuffled back into the deck by Attilan

Existing Known Issues Fixed

Fixed an issue that caused card sorting to often be reset to the default sort order after tapping on the Cosmetics tab

Flare Effects in the custom card menu should no longer be inadvertently selected behind some of the other UI

“Custom Card” now displays on the nameplate when viewed in a match

Favoriting a custom card as the Unlock Custom Card animation plays should no longer repeat the animation

Fixed several related issues that caused the Custom Card tutorial to softlock and require a client restart to resolve

Cards should now render correctly when tilted in the Artist detail view after upgrading

The “New” label in the Shop should no longer be obscurable by other assets

Tapping on a card during the Deck Building animation should no longer cause the background to unblur

The background scrim when cancelling a card upgrade from the post-match screen should no longer be missing

Card Back assets should now render properly in all areas of the game for some devices

Tapping on the same emote multiple times from the Collection should no longer result in the asset not loading in the preview

Fixed an issue that caused the Shop button on the navigation bar to become unresponsive on rare occasions

The pin button should no longer persist on the token shop after you’ve claimed that card but does not function

Corrected an issue that would occasionally see the word “Free” on the daily 50 credits icon be changed to a “0”

The losing player’s avatar in Conquest and Friendly battle should no longer occasionally display as a white box



Additional Fixes in 26.x

Fixed an issue that could cause assets to be missing or broken upon initial startup after updating the client

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using Undo End Turn immediately after their opponent snapped

Using the Smart Deck Builder should no longer cause custom card lock icons to occasionally appear or disappear from variants

Addressed a softlock that could occur if a tutorial was triggered while in the Album tab of the Collection

The string for “Custom Card Unlocked” should now properly line break for all languages where appropriate

Card Back previews should no longer display quite so high on the screen

Cleaned up a weird scrolling behavior that could occur at times when accessing the shop using a link from another section

Fixed a visual issue that could cause the appearance of duplicate cards in a deck if you toggled between variants and base cards in the collection

The Next button should no longer go missing if you immediately upgrade the card before it had a chance to load in

Placeholder assets should no longer be briefly visible when rapidly scrolling through Avatars or Card Backs

Cards in the Collection should now be properly dimmed when added to a deck via the Smart Deck Builder

Navigation buttons should no longer be visible along the top of the screen when looking at a card’s focused detail view from within the shop

Hitting End Turn should no longer occasionally fail to end the turn, nor should the button’s VFX turn off randomly

Superfluous periods should no longer show up when editing a deck name on Android devices

Existing Known PC Issues Fixed

[PC] An error should no longer occur when attempting to upgrade a card immediately after using the Make Me a Deck function with it

[PC] The weekly missions reward UI should no longer be missing its blur effect

[PC] After frequently removing or adding cards to deck, the ability to remove a card should no longer become disabled until exiting and re-entering the Deck Edit screen

Additional PC Issues Fixed

[PC] Pressing ESC during the Custom Card tutorial should no longer cause a softlock

[PC] Fixed an inconsistency with how Strong Guy’s VFX were displaying on PC compared to mobile

[PC] The variant label at the top of the screen should now update appropriately when viewing reference tokens from the collection

[PC] The Smart Deck Builder tutorial should now properly show tooltips

[PC] Hovering over the outer edge of an Album’s icon should no longer cause it to rapidly alternate between hover states

Those are the full list of changes in the April 10, 2024 patch for Marvel Snap. Stick with Shacknews for the latest on Second Dinner's comic-themed card battler.