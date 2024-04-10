Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble details new Adventure Mode Sega has announced the latest details for the upcoming Switch-exclusive Super Monkey Ball sequel.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is promising plenty of simian antics for over a dozen players. However, on top of the game's 16-player competitive mode, up to four friends can look forward to diving into the game's new Adventure Mode. On Wednesday, Sega pulled the curtain back on this mode for the first time.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble's Adventure Mode sees AiAi and friends search for the Legendary Banana. This journey will span 200 new stages across five different worlds, many of them introducing different mechanics and testing players' proficiency as a Super Monkey Baller. These worlds include:

Banana Farm : A beginner-friendly world meant to teach players both classic mechanics and new ones, like the new Spin Dash.

: A beginner-friendly world meant to teach players both classic mechanics and new ones, like the new Spin Dash. Rose Garden : Players journey across different garden-themed areas, such as the hedge labyrinth known as the Wonder Maze.

: Players journey across different garden-themed areas, such as the hedge labyrinth known as the Wonder Maze. Floating City : Navigate treacherous midair courses and master new gimmicks, like the fluctuating elevation of the Switch and Go stage.

: Navigate treacherous midair courses and master new gimmicks, like the fluctuating elevation of the Switch and Go stage. Golden Temple : Watch for traps in this world, like the giant golden spheres of Rolling Balls that will block the player's path.

: Watch for traps in this world, like the giant golden spheres of Rolling Balls that will block the player's path. Stone Valley: Master the most challenging trials this game has to offer in courses like Rocket Launcher, which will see players aim for new heights.



Source: Sega

As noted, up to four players can dive in to Banana Rumble's Adventure Mode locally or online. First revealed during February's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, look for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, June 25.